Corridor Africa drives sustainable data centre growth

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa.

The demand for data storage and processing capabilities has soared, putting immense pressure on existing infrastructure. This is largely due to the rapid growth of data centres worldwide, driven by advancements in AI, quantum computing and 5G, which has presented both opportunities and challenges.

To address these challenges, the industry is increasingly turning to sustainable strategies that not only support growth, but also align with global sustainability goals.

Corridor Africa CEO Matone Ditlhake says one of the most significant shifts in the data centre industry is the move towards renewable energy sources. "Traditional data centres have long been associated with high energy consumption, often relying on non-renewable resources that contribute to carbon emissions.

"However, the integration of renewable energy – such as solar, wind and hydropower – into data centre operations is helping to reduce the environmental footprint," he stresses.

South Africa, with its abundant sunshine and wind resources, is well-positioned to capitalise on renewable energy for data centres. By investing in solar farms and wind turbines, data centres can not only ensure a reliable power supply but also contribute to the country’s renewable energy targets.

Ditlhake says this shift towards greener energy is essential in overcoming the electricity availability challenges that have historically plagued the country’s data centre growth.

Modular data centres represent another key strategy in addressing infrastructure challenges. These designs involve pre-fabricated units that can be quickly deployed and scaled according to demand. The modular approach offers several advantages, including reduced construction times, lower costs and the ability to adapt to changing requirements.

In South Africa, where the demand for data centres is rapidly increasing, modular designs provide a flexible solution that can be tailored to different locations and needs. For instance, in areas with limited infrastructure, modular data centres can be installed to serve immediate needs while long-term infrastructure development takes place.

"This approach not only alleviates pressure on existing resources but also supports the rapid deployment of critical digital infrastructure," he adds.

Cooling systems are a critical component of data centre operations, accounting for a significant portion of energy consumption. As data centres expand, the need for efficient cooling solutions becomes even more pressing. Advanced cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling and free cooling, are emerging as key solutions to reduce energy usage and enhance sustainability.

Liquid cooling, which involves circulating a liquid coolant through the data centre to absorb heat, is particularly effective in reducing the energy required for cooling. Free cooling, which utilises ambient air or water from natural sources, offers another energy-efficient option. Both technologies not only lower operating costs but also contribute to the overall sustainability of data centre operations.

He says Corridor Africa is at the forefront of supporting sustainable data centre growth in South Africa. "Through our strategic data centre infrastructure procurement solutions, we help clients access the latest technologies that support energy efficiency and sustainability. Our services encompass critical power, thermal management and racks and enclosures, all of which are essential components of a sustainable data centre.

"In addition, our physical infrastructure maintenance services ensure that data centres operate efficiently and sustainably. By regularly inspecting and maintaining power systems, cooling systems and cabling, we help prevent energy wastage and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure," Ditlhake explains.

"Furthermore, our managed services offer comprehensive support for the day-to-day management of data centres, ensuring that sustainability is integrated into every aspect of operations. Our team of experts works closely with clients to implement best practices in energy management, cooling efficiency and infrastructure optimisation."

As the data centre industry continues to grow, the adoption of sustainable strategies is essential to overcoming infrastructure challenges and ensuring long-term viability. By deploying renewable energy, modular designs and advanced cooling technologies, data centres can meet the rising demand for digital services while minimising their environmental impact.