Council initiates review of ICT transformation code

Stakeholders have been given until 20 May to submit their comments. (Image source: 123RF)

The broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) ICT Sector Council is formally reviewing the 2016 ICT Sector Code, inviting stakeholders to have their say.

This, in an effort to ensure the code’s continued relevance and effectiveness in advancing transformation within the ICT sector, it states.

The council, set upin September 2015, is tasked with monitoring the transformation of the sector by facilitating the implementation of the B-BBEE ICT Sector Code.

In a statement, the council advises interested stakeholders to submit written comments on the existing code.

It further highlights that the review process will include two phases of stakeholder engagement.

Phase one gives stakeholders an opportunity to outline key areas of concern within the current code, challenges experienced (supported by detailed explanations and, where possible, data illustrating the impact), as well as proposed solutions to address identified challenges.

Following the written submission phase, the council will host a hybrid stakeholder engagement to discuss the inputs received, with the date to be communicated at a later stage.

“Stakeholders wishing to participate in this engagement are requested to indicate their interest in their written submissions.”

Stakeholders have been given until 20 May to submit their comments to Thakhani Masuka, chairperson, review and amendment committee, via e-mail: mailto:ictsector@ictsectorcouncil.org.za.