Creating jobs, changing lives: The human impact of smart metering projects

In towns and cities across South Africa, a quiet but powerful transformation is taking place. As the Macrocomm, Vodacom and Ontec partnership rolls out the smart meter installations under the RT29 project, something more than just technology is being embedded into these communities – opportunity. The installation of smart meters is not just about efficiency and modernisation; it is about people, about livelihoods and about equipping individuals with skills that will serve them far beyond the duration of the project.

At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to local job creation. By training and employing local residents to install and maintain these advanced meters, the partnership is not only addressing unemployment but also giving people a chance to build sustainable careers in the growing field of smart technology. In Naledi Local Municipality, for example, residents who once struggled to find steady work are now gaining hands-on experience and earning an income. "This project has changed my life," says one installer in the area. "Before this, I was jumping from one odd job to another. Now, I have a skill that gives me real employment prospects. I can provide for my family."

The same story echoes in Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, where young people eager for job opportunities are signing up for training sessions. With a significant portion of the population aged between 15 and 34, the municipality has an urgent need for employment-driven initiatives. "We see too many young people struggling to find jobs," says Thapelo Matlala, Municipal Manager at the municipality. "This smart metering project allows us to not only improve our infrastructure but also uplift our residents by giving them a stepping stone into meaningful employment."

The impact goes beyond the individuals who receive training. Each employed installer contributes to the local economy, bringing income into households and supporting small businesses.

To date, the partnership has created 487 localised jobs across various municipalities, providing stable employment and crucial skills to individuals who are now part of the digital transformation in their communities.

The Macrocomm, Vodacom and Ontec partnership’s management team is intentional about ensuring that this is not just a once-off employment opportunity, but a skills development pipeline that creates long-term value. "Our aim has always been to do more than just implement technology. We want to leave a lasting impact," says Rahen Naidoo, CEO of The Macrocomm Smart Utilities Services. "By training local people, we make sure that municipalities have a workforce that understands the technology and can maintain it for years to come. This is about building communities, not just installing meters."

We are in the streets of Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, following a team of installers as they expertly swap out old and outdated meters for new smart devices. Though some residents are sceptical about the process, installers are equipped to explain the purpose and benefits of the upgrade. "Having trained local technicians means we don’t have to rely on external service providers every time there is an issue. Our people are empowered to manage their own infrastructure," says a municipal executive during our interview, reiterating the importance of having a competent local workforce to manage new infrastructure post installation.

As the roll-out continues, so does the momentum of change. What started as a technology project has become a community-driven movement, where innovation meets empowerment. For the men and women now installing meters, these are more than just devices – they are symbols of progress, of a future where they are not just bystanders but active participants in shaping their communities. And in a country where unemployment is a constant challenge, that future is worth investing in.