CSC Adds .BRAND Advisory and Domain Security Services to CrowdStrike Marketplace through Expanded Partnership

CSC, the world's leading enterprise-class domain registrar and online brand protection provider, today announced that its .BRAND services are now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. Building on CSC’s existing integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, this new listing provides enterprises with advanced domain advisory and security support to help them navigate the ICANN New gTLD Program application window, open now until August 12, 2026.

As artificial intelligence (AI) drives increased activity across digital assets and domain name system (DNS) infrastructure, managing domain portfolios is a key part of enterprise cybersecurity. With CSC’s .BRAND services available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, customers can centralize control and reduce reliance on third-party domains. By establishing a DNS trust anchor with centralized authentication aligned to zero-trust principles, organizations that use .BRAND top-level domains (TLDs) gain verified first-party assets that help mitigate lookalike registrations.

“Organizations can gain greater control over domain security with .BRAND top-level domains, strengthening trust, authenticity, and compliance in the AI era,” said Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer of CSC’s Digital Brand Services. “As .BRANDs emerge as a meaningful security differentiator, we’re excited to work with CrowdStrike to help the world’s largest enterprises protect their digital presence. With CSC managing more than one-third of all .BRANDs and deep experience supporting ICANN’s first application round, we’re well positioned to help organizations elevate their security posture.”

“Bringing CSC’s .BRAND services into the CrowdStrike Marketplace helps customers address an often-overlooked layer of the attack surface—domain security,” said Chris Stewart, VP of Technology Alliances and Cloud at CrowdStrike. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to integrate domain protection with the Falcon platform to better defend against modern adversaries and stop breaches.”

The CSC .BRAND advisory and domain security services are available today on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. To learn more about CSC’s .BRAND advisory and domain security services, the application process, and whether a new gTLD is right for your organization, schedule a free consultation or learn more about our services.