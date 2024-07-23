CSC and Palo Alto Networks Join Forces to Fortify Domain Security for Cortex XSOAR, XSIAM, and XPANSE Users and CSC Domain Registrar Clients

CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain security, domain name system (DNS), and digital brand threats, today announces a technical collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to boost domain security for users of Palo Alto Network’s Cortex XSOAR, XSIAM, and XPANSE solutions and for CSC's domain registrar clients. Under this collaboration, CSC will use domain name, DNS, and secure sockets layer (SSL) portfolio data—in conjunction with intelligence and capabilities within Cortex—to contextualize risks and facilitate the remediation of threats.

This new integration pack for our CSCDomainManager℠ application programming interface (API) is now available for download via the Cortex marketplace. As part of the relationship, joint Cortex and CSC clients can also benefit from a complimentary, defined package of domain name and URL phishing takedowns that target corporate domain name portfolios. This will help secure clients against threat vectors targeting their brands online—working to fortify their overall security posture.

“Given the increasing threats faced by organizations and their consumers due to brand impersonation and other DNS security issues, we're excited to extend CSC's robust data sets and solutions to our clients conveniently through their existing Cortex products. Going after malicious actors at their root via takedowns and ensuring proper DNS security to prevent hijacking and other risks are powerful proactive steps to prevent damaging security incidents,” says Andrew Scott, director of product at Palo Alto Networks.

“CSC detects domain threats, online brand and DNS abuse, and fraud to protect companies from cyberattacks caused by compromised or fraudulent domains,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC's Digital Brand Services division. “Our inclusion in the Cortex marketplace is a testament to our capabilities and in-depth knowledge of the domain security landscape and boosts the visibility of our services by seamlessly integrating into the workflow of users focused on optimizing their cybersecurity posture.”

“In today’s ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, integrating robust domain security and brand protection measures is not just a necessity, but a strategic imperative. Our collaboration with Palo Alto Networks exemplifies our commitment to delivering a comprehensive security posture that address the blended threats our clients face,” says Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer at CSC’s Digital Brand Services. “By leveraging advanced intelligence and capabilities, we empower businesses to proactively defend against domain-related cyber threats and ensure the integrity of their digital brand presence.”

Key benefits of the CSC and Cortex integration include:

Cortex XSOAR: Automates threat detection and incident response, simplifying management of domain-related security.

Automates threat detection and incident response, simplifying management of domain-related security. Cortex XSIAM: Analyzes data to identify vulnerabilities and enhances proactive threat mitigation strategies.

Analyzes data to identify vulnerabilities and enhances proactive threat mitigation strategies. Cortex XPANSE: Provides visibility into and secures internet-facing assets, improving detection of vulnerable domains.

Provides visibility into and secures internet-facing assets, improving detection of vulnerable domains. CSC Enhanced Domain Registrar Security: Strengthens defenses against hijacking, phishing and cyber threats. Implements continuous monitoring to protect against evolving domain security threats.

This partnership underscores the commitment of both CSC and Palo Alto Networks to deliver state-of-the-art security solutions, ensuring the safety and integrity of digital assets for their clients.