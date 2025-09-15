CSC Digital Brand Services Announces Integration into CrowdStrike Falcon Adversary Intelligence’s Recon to Accelerate Detection and Enforcement Against Malicious Domains

CSC, the world’s leading enterprise-class domain registrar and online brand protection provider, announced today at Fal.Con 2025 a new integration of CSC’s domain security offerings with the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform. The integration with Recon, a core capability within Falcon Adversary Intelligence, enables organizations to accelerate the detection and takedown of malicious domains, reducing exposure to phishing, fraud, and brand abuse.

As cybercrime reaches unprecedented levels, adversaries are increasingly exploiting digital assets, brands, and domain name system (DNS) infrastructure. Traditional defenses often overlook domain portfolios, leaving organizations vulnerable to spoofing, impersonation, and account takeovers. CSC and CrowdStrike are uniting to close this gap with a comprehensive solution that integrates advanced threat intelligence, rapid detection, and global enforcement.

Through this integration, clients can:

Leverage the Recon capability in Falcon Adversary Intelligence to identify malicious domains targeting their organization

Instantly submit takedown requests directly with CSC’s team

Rely on CSC’s enterprise domain security and brand protection expertise, including end-to-end takedown management, domain portfolio protection, and enforcement against fraud, phishing, and impersonation campaigns

“This partnership represents a significant leap in protecting corporations from sophisticated cyber attacks, including those powered by AI,” says Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer and senior vice president of CSC's Digital Brand services. “By combining CSC’s global enforcement expertise with CrowdStrike’s intelligence and detection capabilities, we’re delivering a proactive defense that starts at the domain level. Organizations now have seamless access to enforcement directly within the Falcon platform console.”

“At CSC, our mission is to protect the world’s most trusted brands from impersonation and DNS threats,” says Vincent D’Angelo, CSC’s senior director of Business Development. “Together with CrowdStrike, we’re equipping enterprises with the intelligence and resilience they need to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

“Domain security is a board-level risk that too often gets overlooked,” says Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “By bringing CSC into Recon, we’re giving customers an integrated solution that unites threat intelligence and domain enforcement in one place. This partnership helps organizations stop adversaries faster by closing a critical gap in their digital risk surface.”

CSC’s offerings are available now for purchase through the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike-compatible security products. To learn more, visit the CSC listing on the CrowdStrike Marketplace or see CSC at booth #2008 at Fal.Con 2025 for a demo of the Recon integration.