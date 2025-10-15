CSC Fraud Protection Named Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

CSC, an enterprise-class domain security provider and world leader in domain management, DNS, digital certificate management, brand protection, and anti-fraud solutions, today announced its selection as “Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year,” as awarded by the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

CSC’s Fraud Protection solution is a comprehensive, intelligent, and highly effective defense platform that not only detects and mitigates fraud swiftly, but also proactively disrupts phishing campaigns before they reach consumers. Once a threat is validated, CSC is able to share intelligence across a robust partner network through its Domaincasting℠ feature, blocking access to fraudulent content within minutes. This multi-layered fraud protection approach combines real-time global surveillance, machine learning-powered threat scoring, expert human validation, and unmatched takedown capabilities—allowing for rapid detection of threats across email, web, mobile, and domain ecosystems.

“Phishing schemes and online fraud continue to dominate as one of the most dangerous and costly cybersecurity threats to global enterprises,” said Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division. “The ‘Overall Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year’ award reflects our platform’s adaptability in the ever-evolving fraud landscape and our commitment to providing innovative solutions that prioritize speed, accuracy, and partnership for our valuable global client base.”

The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year’s winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape.

For more information on the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.