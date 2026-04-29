CSC Urges Enterprises Evaluate Applying for .BRAND Domains to Navigate AI-Driven Domain Threats and Opportunities

CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating brand, fraud, domain, and domain name system (DNS) threats, today announced a new program to coincide with ICANN’s new Generic Top-Level Domain (gTLD) application window and to support enterprises submitting a .BRAND TLD application between April 30 and August 12, 2026.

Owning a .BRAND domain gives an organization exclusive control over its entire domain infrastructure, mitigating third-party lookalike domain registrations that lead to phishing and domain spoofing. This will be the first time ICANN has opened applications for new gTLDs, including .BRANDs, since the inaugural round in 2012. There is no known date for a third window opening.

As the largest provider of these domain services globally, CSC manages more than one-third (160+) of all .BRANDs, helping to secure many of the world’s most recognizable brands. Since the round one application window closed in 2012, CSC has provided continuous .BRAND registry management and operational support, ensuring uninterrupted service for existing holders. Custom .BRAND domain extensions align digital infrastructure with broader enterprise security strategies. These protections cascade automatically to every domain under the branded extension, complementing existing endpoint threat intelligence investments.

“The cyber threat landscape has escalated dramatically since the last .BRAND registration period in 2012, with AI now increasing the volume and complexity of various cyber risks ranging from automated phishing kits to domain generation algorithms,” says Gretchen Olive, vice president, Policy & Strategic Account Management, CSC Digital Brand Services. “Major global technology companies are already consolidating infrastructure services under .BRAND TLDs, citing enhanced security, privacy, and spoofing protection as primary drivers.”

During round one in 2012, CSC’s dedicated .BRAND team prepared, submitted, and supported more than 250 .BRAND applications with a 100% application evaluation success rate. ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, CSC offers global enterprises with complex compliance needs the ability to choose from multiple registry back-end partner systems hosted across multiple countries. This helps organizations meet industry- and country-specific requirements around security, data processing, and privacy.

"CSC supports us with the whole operational package around our three .BRANDS,” states Charlotte Falck, head of Group Trademarks and Brand Related IP. “The compliance that we have to undertake according to the ICANN program is extensive and also quite complicated if I may say so. So, we have outsourced everything to CSC, and I think it works very well.”

On top of the security benefits, .BRAND domains provide a competitive advantage for brand trust and AI-era discoverability. They eliminate the noise of third-party lookalike registrations and create an instantly recognizable, exclusively owned digital space. They also provide a structural credibility marker that signals authenticity, strengthens customer trust, and becomes a powerful source of authority for AI that traditional domains can’t match.

“AI is reshaping how buyers and stakeholders discover and evaluate brands,” says Ihab Shraim, CTO at CSC. “Success in 2026 and beyond hinges on how well an organization shows up for GEO and AEO, and a .BRAND provides a verified authority signal that both AI systems and human visitors can recognize—and trust—in real-time.”

What has changed between ICANN rounds is the strategic clarity. In 2012, many organizations applied for a .BRAND out of competitive pressure or fear of being left behind, often without a well-defined plan for how they would use it.

In this second round, AI-driven security threats and the growing role of AI in how consumers search and evaluate brands have transformed .BRAND TLDs into a practical enterprise asset. Organizations entering round two in 2026 have a clear rationale grounded in security, trust, and long-term digital strategy.

One lesson from round one: Many executives learned too late about .BRAND TLDs. CSC encourages organizations to bring this opportunity to the C-level early, so leaders can have time to assess its full strategic implications across security, brand, and digital infrastructure. Since a typical .BRAND application requires six to eight weeks of preparation, organizations need to take steps now to meet the August 12 deadline.

To prepare for ICANN’s open application window and evaluate whether a .BRAND TLD is right for your organization, schedule a free consultation with CSC’s team of specialists. For more information about CSC’s .BRAND advisory and domain security solutions and the application process, visit cscdbs.com/en/solutions/domain-portfolio-management/dot-brands/.