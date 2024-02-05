CSIR, Dell competition puts STEM students’ skills to test

From left: Mohammed Amin; senior VP for META region, Dell Technologies, Wits University student Reinhard Janse van Buren, Doug Woolley; GM of Dell Technologies South Africa, Wits University students Lily de Melo and Mikyle Singh, and CSIR-NICIS centre manager Dr Happy Sithole.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Dell Technologies South Africa have joined forces to introduce a student cluster competition.

Targeted at undergraduate students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, the competition aims to empower the next-generation of tech innovators, says a statement.

During the course of the competition, undergraduate students will develop the capability to build small-scale high-performance computing clusters, it states.

“Dell Technologies is an important strategic partner for the CSIR, and specifically National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure Systems (NICIS),” says Dr Happy Sithole, centre manager at CSIR-NICIS. “We value our mutually beneficial partnership with Dell Technologies as it impacts the capability of South Africa as a whole.”

According to the statement, 10 teams of undergraduate students from several universities and institutions of higher learning from all around South Africa will be tasked with building small-scale (three to four compute nodes) high-performance computing clusters with hardware sponsored by Dell and supported by various NICIS partners.

In each team, there are four undergraduate members and a postgraduate or staff member serving as mentor.

The students will be required to assemble, configure and deploy all the components – hardware and software – necessary to develop a functional high-performance cluster. Once all the aspects of a usable cluster are in place, the teams will proceed to run several application benchmarks on their small-scale clusters. The challenges are devised to give the students real-world exposure to solving real-world problems.

“The students will be faced with a diverse and broad range of challenges from a vast array of interdisciplinary fields, including climate change, physics and engineering design problems, modelling billions of years of the evolution of the universe and simulating a quantum computer,” says Sithole.

Of the 40 students participating, the winning team and four additional students are given the opportunity to extend their training further at the Texas Advanced Computing Centre at the University of Texas, and at Dell Labs in Austin, Texas. Additionally, they will also win the opportunity to travel to Hamburg in Germany to participate in the International Super Computing Student Cluster Competition.

“As you can see, the students are competing for a rare opportunity to develop much sought-after skills,” notes Sithole. “The winners will also derive huge benefit from the high-value experiences mentioned above.”

Doug Woolley, GM of Dell Technologies South Africa, adds: “It is an honour to collaborate with the CSIR and NICIS. This partnership offers Dell an exciting opportunity to help empower our future generation through training in the critical STEM fields, so that they may be the leaders of tomorrow.”