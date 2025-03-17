CSIR wraps up literacy pilot, donates devices

The CSIR contingent at the handover of tablet devices to the first pilot school of the Ngiyaqonda project.

To mark the completion of phase one of the Ngiyaqonda pilot project, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) handed over tablet devices to the first pilot school.

Ngiyaqonda is a CSIR-led research and development (R&D) initiative aimed at improving home-language literacy in local schools. It is a speech and text Android-based app integrated into tablet devices to guide learners to compose sentences in their home language.

The CSIR kick-started the pilot with isiZulu-speaking grade three learners at Ebuhleni Primary School in Soweto, Sepedi-speaking grade three learners at Pheladi-Nakene Primary School in Mamelodi and Afrikaans-speaking learners at Laerskool Die Krans, throughout 2023 and 2024.

Last week, the CSIR donated the devices to Ebuhleni Primary School as part of continued access to the tools used in the pilot.

“By donating these devices to our pilot schools, we hope to strengthen our relationships with them and demonstrate our commitment to continuing work on this critical issue,” says Dr Laurette Marais, senior researcher at the CSIR and lead on the Ngiyaqonda pilot project.

“Without their willingness to invest time and energy, as well as share essential practical insights with us, no amount of technological development would move the needle on South Africa’s literacy challenges.”

Ngiyaqonda, which is an isiZulu word for ‘I understand’, was prompted by the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, which uncovered that 81% of South African grade four learners cannot read for basic meaning in any of the 11 official languages.

The study, conducted in children's home languages, shows the 2021 figure is up from the 78% recorded in the 2016 study, indicating the problem is worsening.

To enhance SA’s home-language literacy with technology-tailored solutions, the CSIR researchers introduced Ngiyaqonda in the three schools, with a focus on isiZulu, Sepedi and Afrikaans-speaking learners.

The reason for the target market is that children are taught in their home-language from grades one to three, and from grade four onwards the medium of instruction switches to English, Marais previously revealed to ITWeb TV.

The project also received the financial backing and support of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. It also incorporates artefacts developed in previous research projects funded by the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources.

The CSIR notes that piloting in schools is a vital component of projects like Ngiyaqonda, as it enables the project team to assess their efforts in real-world settings.

Given SA’s infrastructure challenges, such as connectivity and electricity issues, it is essential to cultivate strong relationships with pilot schools, says the scientific R&D organisation.

“These partnerships provide a crucial foundation for identifying and addressing any challenges that may affect application usage.

“The success of the project underscores the crucial role of collaboration between government, research institutions and end-users in maximising the social impact of technology. By harnessing technology, these partnerships can effectively address key challenges in South Africa, such as literacy.

“To further its work in addressing literacy challenges, the CSIR has applied for additional funding to advance to phase two of the Ngiyaqonda project. The team is also actively seeking private sector partnerships to expand the initiative’s reach and impact.”

