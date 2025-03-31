CTU, Microsoft launch AI Skills Fest to equip South Africans for the future

CTU Microsoft AI Fest.

CTU Training Solutions has partnered with Microsoft to bring the AI Skills Fest to South Africa, a global initiative aimed at equipping professionals, businesses and students with essential AI skills. The initiative forms part of Microsoft’s 50-year milestone celebrations and provides South Africans with a unique opportunity to participate in an official Guinness World Records attempt on 8 April 2025, as part of Global AI Learning Day.

The AI Skills Fest is a 50-day learning drive designed to upskill individuals and organisations, fostering AI-driven transformation across industries. The event offers participants access to free AI training sessions, covering both business and technical applications of AI.

Bridging the AI skills gap

As AI rapidly reshapes industries, there is growing demand for AI literacy among business professionals and IT specialists alike. CTU, in partnership with Microsoft, aims to make AI education accessible to all, with two dedicated online training tracks:

AI for business users – Focused on integrating AI into daily workflows, enhancing productivity and streamlining operations.

– Focused on integrating AI into daily workflows, enhancing productivity and streamlining operations. AI for technical professionals – Tailored for developers and IT specialists looking for hands-on experience with AI-powered coding and automation tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Azure AI and GitHub Copilot.

The concise, one-hour sessions will be available across multiple time slots, ensuring accessibility for professionals with varying schedules.

Join the AI learning movement

CTU Training Solutions encourages students, professionals and organisations to participate in the historic Guinness World Record attempt for the most users taking an online multi-level AI lesson in 24 hours.

"We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft on this initiative," said Hanri Labuschagne, National Sales Operations Manager at CTU Training Solutions. "As AI continues to redefine the job market, we want to ensure South Africans are equipped with the skills they need to stay ahead. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a global AI learning movement while making history."

Event Date: 8 April 2025

Virtual event | free registration

Register now to be part of AI history: https://ctutraining.ac.za/corporate/join-the-microsoft-ai-skills-fest/.