CUT appoints Galeboe Mogotsi as CIO

Galeboe Mogotsi joins the Free State's Central University of Technology as CIO. [Photograph by Strike a Pose]

The Central University of Technology (CUT) in the Free State has appointed Galeboe Mogotsi as its chief information officer (CIO), effective 5 January.

In a statement, CUT says Mogotsi joins at a “defining moment” in its institutional trajectory, as it enters the implementation phase of the strategic plan 2026-2030.

It adds that “Mogotsi brings a strategic mindset grounded in governance , innovation, and enterprise-wide technology integration”, with nearly 20 of experience in ICT leadership, cyber security , and digital transformation.

In his new role, the new CIO will be responsible for driving CUT’s digital transformation agenda, enhancing cyber resilience, and ensuring that technology enables the institution’s academic, research, and operational priorities.

“Mogotsi is recognised for steering high-impact digital programmes that strengthen organisational systems and position institutions for long-term competitiveness,” says the statement.

According to CUT, his appointment further supports the university’s strategic turnaround within the resources and operations division.

Prior to joining CUT, Mogotsi was a chief information security officer at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University), overseeing and managing all facets of cyber security.

He also serves a vice-chair of the board at the Cloud Security Alliance South Africa where he is responsible for driving the strategic direction and operational activities of the local chapter.

His career in the technology space began at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) where he worked for 11 years. Mogotsi started at GCIS as an intern in 2007. In 2008, he worked as a principal network controller, he then moved to being the assistant director of information technology from 2008 until 2016. In 2016, he became the deputy director: information technology where he worked until 2017.

In 2018, he joined the South African National Roads Agency as an IT service operations lead. He then joined the Gauteng Partnership Fund as an ICT manager from 2019 until 2021.

In 2022, he joined Armscor as a senior manager: cyber security innovation division before joining Wits University in 2024.