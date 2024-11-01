Cyber security at the speed of business

Trusting SYNAQ for 20 years.

For the last 20 years, SYNAQ has been delivering confidence, efficiency and security to its clients, enabling them to focus on their core day-to-day business without having to worry about cyber threats. Its modular platform is flexible, designed to scale at the speed of business, enabling peace of mind to businesses of any size in the fast-moving digital landscape.

With 3 500 checks per e-mail – delivered in seconds – its battle-tested cyber security ecosystem is pre-emptive, proactive and always on. Standout features include: identity threat protection, executive protection (known as ‘whaling’), data leak prevention and many more. “In 2023, SYNAQ delivered 1 billion cleaned e-mails and blocked 800 000 threats so that you could focus on your business.”

South African grown, internationally used

The company's new logo represents SYNAQ’s next evolution as it takes its proudly South African story global.

Its refreshed brand focuses on the power and foundation for growth offered by SYNAQ’s proven cyber security ecosystem.

The reimagined logo mark is a combination of a radar icon and an infinity symbol, fused to form a styled “S”. This reinforces its brand promise of pre-emptive, proactive, always-on cyber security that lets you rest easy and focus on your core business.

Be empowered

“Be empowered” is aspirational and flexible – allowing SYNAQ to grow and diversify its product offering in line with changing market conditions over time. It is both an internal and external positioning statement – and a challenge at the same time – providing the versatility to innovate. The fact that SA’s biggest brands have been trusting SYNAQ for 20 years is testament to its battle-tested platform that empowers its customers to focus on growing their business while knowing that SYNAQ has their backs.

