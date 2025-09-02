Cyber security leadership that drives real business value

Simeon Tassev, Managing Director and QSA at Galix. (Image: Galix)

As digital transformation accelerates and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the business landscape, the security stakes have never been higher. Cyber threats are growing more sophisticated, compliance requirements are tightening and organisations are under pressure to innovate securely and fast.

In this climate, having the right cyber security strategy is essential. But more than that, it takes the right leadership and experienced support to steer the ship. Effective cyber leadership today isn’t just about knowing your firewalls from your phishing scams; it’s about translating risk into strategy, aligning security with business goals and constantly adapting to stay ahead of the curve.

The new role of the cyber leader

Today’s cyber leaders are not just IT managers; they’re strategic enablers of business success. Whether serving as a chief information security officer (CISO) or an information security manager, these professionals must bridge the gap between technical risk and business impact.

“An effective cyber leader combines deep technical knowledge with strong business acumen and leadership capabilities,” says Simeon Tassev, Managing Director and QSA at Galix. “A key trait is the ability to translate complex technical and cyber risk concepts into language that resonates with different audiences, whether it’s the board, C-suite or technical teams.”

That communication skill is crucial. Cyber security must be seen not as a roadblock, but as a driver of growth and innovation. Good leaders align security initiatives with broader organisational goals and use measurable outcomes to show value. They inspire teams, drive clarity in decision-making and continuously evolve their strategies as new threats emerge.

And it’s not just about keeping pace with hackers. It’s about understanding the wider tech landscape, including how developments like AI, automation and new regulatory pressures are changing the game.

Risk planning that makes business sense

It’s one thing to talk about risk; it’s another to manage it effectively. A well-crafted risk mitigation plan forms the backbone of a strong cyber security posture. But it has to be rooted in business realities, not just theoretical threats.

The process starts with identifying risks relevant to the business. “Risks need to be categorised, prioritised and placed into a matrix that considers both likelihood and impact,” Tassev explains. “It’s also important to distinguish between inherent risks – those that exist without controls – and residual risks, which remain even after controls are applied.”

This allows for smart decision-making. “You wouldn’t spend R100 000 to mitigate a risk that would only cost R10 000 if it happened,” he adds. Instead, businesses can choose to mitigate, transfer (via insurance) or accept risks, provided those decisions are well-documented and understood.

But strategy alone isn’t enough. Execution matters. Controls need to be implemented, maintained and regularly tested. Ownership must be clearly defined and teams must be trained and informed. “Failing to do so can render even the best controls ineffective,” warns Tassev.

And in today’s volatile environment, contingency planning is key. That means having solid incident response and business continuity plans that are regularly updated, not just stored in a drawer.

Knowing where the gaps are

Even with a plan in place, organisations can fall short if they don’t know where the weak points are. That’s why regular assessment is critical, not just to tick compliance boxes, but to drive real improvement.

Tassev recommends starting by aligning your programme with recognised frameworks like ISO 27001, the CIS Controls, or relevant regulatory standards like PCI or GDPR. “These frameworks give you a benchmark for what good looks like,” he says.

From there, a gap analysis helps identify what’s working and what’s missing. “An example could be your framework calling for monthly patch management. If you’re doing it consistently, your maturity score increases. If not, it flags a gap,” explains Tassev.

Importantly, this applies to both tech controls – like firewalls and access controls – and process-related measures, such as regular vulnerability assessments.

The results of these assessments should be tracked over time, using tools that generate clear, actionable reports. And most importantly, gap assessments shouldn’t be annual chores, they should be part of an ongoing cycle. “While yearly reviews are the minimum, monthly or quarterly check-ins are ideal to ensure continual improvement,” says Tassev.

AI is changing the game – securely

AI holds incredible promise for cyber security. It can help automate threat detection, speed up response times and scale defences in ways human teams alone can’t. But it also introduces new risks that can’t be ignored.

“AI initiatives should be treated with the same discipline and structure as any other IT or cyber security project,” says Tassev. That means tying them into your existing frameworks and governance processes, rather than treating them as shiny new exceptions.

A key issue is data privacy. Free or open source AI tools often use input data to train their models, meaning sensitive business information could be at risk. “Even commercial AI solutions, while often more secure, still need to be properly vetted,” Tassev cautions.

To stay on top of this, organisations need clear AI governance policies that define acceptable use, determine who has access and prevent data leakage. Just as importantly, users must be educated about the risks, especially when it comes to sharing internal or customer data with third-party tools.

Done right, AI can be a powerful ally in security. But it must be implemented with care, clear oversight and continuous evaluation.

Experience you can count on

All of this points to one critical takeaway: cyber security is too important to leave to chance, or to teams without the right experience. As threats grow more complex and technologies evolve faster than ever, having seasoned experts on your side can be the difference between reacting to problems and staying ahead of them.

“Sound cyber leadership is not just about tools,” says Tassev. “It’s about having the right strategy, people and processes in place.”

Partnering with experienced cyber security professionals means getting access to objective insights, tailored risk management strategies and governance frameworks that actually work. These are people who’ve seen it all, who know how to adapt, stay calm under pressure and guide organisations through change.

In a time where every digital move can carry risk, strong cyber security isn’t optional. It’s your foundation for growth, innovation and long-term resilience. And with the right leadership – and the right support – you don’t just stay secure. You lead with confidence.