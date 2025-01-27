Cyber security predictions for 2025: Charting the course ahead

Avast identifies trends that will shape the cyber security landscape. (Image: Avert IT Distribution)

As technology becomes an even more integral part of daily life, new risks and vulnerabilities emerge. High-profile data breaches and artificial intelligence (AI) have already begun reshaping how we work, create and interact with digital systems. As we look ahead, 2025 promises to be a defining year for cyber security, where the stakes are higher than ever.

Avast is anticipating these changes, identifying trends that will shape the cyber security landscape and using AI to create solutions that prioritise trust, transparency and safety. Here’s a closer look at what’s to come.

Avast identifies trends that will shape the cyber security landscape. (Image: Avert IT Distribution)

AI: Blurring the line between real and fake

AI is becoming a transformative force, increasingly blurring the line between reality and deception.

Hyper-personalised experiences: Convenience at a cost

AI-powered large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini are advancing, offering hyper-personalised experiences that alter decision-making and perceptions. But to enable these conveniences, large amounts of personal data are required. This raises the question: how much privacy should we sacrifice for convenience?

Avast is already leveraging AI in its products to detect and block malicious behaviours that seek to exploit personalised data. By using machine learning, Avast helps protect against AI-driven threats that blur the line between reality and fake, ensuring that your personal data remains secure.

AI in sensitive roles: Transforming family and educational dynamics

AI is moving into areas once considered deeply human, such as parenting and education. Tools powered by AI could soon become tutors or digital babysitters, reshaping relationships in the home.

Shaping the next generation

AI’s increasing role in children’s lives may hinder their emotional development and social skills, as they form stronger emotional connections with machines than with caregivers. Families will need to find balance between benefiting from AI and preserving human relationships.

As AI becomes more integrated into the home, Avast offers solutions that go beyond security, providing families with protection from harmful online content, cyber bullying and digital threats, ensuring children can explore the internet safely while still fostering emotional growth.

Avast identifies trends that will shape the cyber security landscape. (Image: Avert IT Distribution)

Deepfakes: The new era of digital deception

Deepfake technology, which creates hyper-realistic media mimicking real people, will continue to evolve in 2025. These digital forgeries pose significant risks to personal, political and financial security.

Personal and political risks

Deepfakes could be used for harassment, misinformation or manipulation of public opinion. A convincing fake video of a world leader could trigger panic or destabilise governments, eroding trust in institutions.

Avast is tackling the deepfake threat by continuously developing AI-driven algorithms designed to detect and block fraudulent media. Avast’s commitment to providing users with a trusted digital environment ensures that deepfake content doesn’t go unnoticed and doesn’t impact users' decision-making.

Corporate and financial threats

Deepfakes will be weaponised for financial fraud, impersonating CEOs to manipulate employees into transferring funds. As these digital deceptions grow, digital signatures will be vital for restoring trust.

Avast’s advanced cyber security solutions, such as Avast Business, are designed to detect and prevent fraudulent activities across organisations. By integrating AI into threat detection, Avast is enhancing its ability to identify and mitigate the financial risks posed by deepfakes in the workplace.

Data theft: The growing threat to identity

Cyber criminals are becoming adept at using data to launch highly targeted attacks.

Crafting detailed profiles for scams

Cyber criminals can now create highly detailed profiles of victims using data breaches and public information. These profiles enable them to craft hyper-targeted phishing attacks and extortion schemes.

Avast’s products, including Avast One, provide real-time protection from such personalised threats, alerting users to suspicious activities, phishing attempts and fake websites. By utilising advanced AI technology, Avast can help stop scammers before they take advantage of personal data.

Old accounts, new vulnerabilities

Forgotten online accounts, like old e-mails or social media profiles, present risks. Without multifactor authentication, these accounts are vulnerable to cyber criminals, who use them to gain access to more sensitive information.

With Avast’s Identity Protection features, users are notified if their personal data is being misused online. Avast’s tools are designed to safeguard both current and old accounts, ensuring that even outdated profiles are secured from potential attackers.

Avast identifies trends that will shape the cyber security landscape. (Image: Avert IT Distribution)

The new frontier of financial fraud

Cyber criminals are blurring the lines between digital fraud and traditional exploitation. In 2025, financial theft will continue to rise, with increasingly sophisticated scams.

Digital deceptions and beyond

From deepfake endorsements to voice-cloning scams, fraudsters will use increasingly convincing methods to trick victims. Additionally, spyware and malware will give attackers access to personal banking apps, bypassing traditional security measures.

Avast’s proactive approach to financial security includes advanced anti-ransomware features, AI-driven threat detection and secure banking protection. These features ensure that Avast users are protected from the latest digital deceptions and can safely conduct transactions without fear of fraud.

Beyond the digital world

Financial theft will no longer be confined to just digital means. Spyware and malware will give attackers access to personal banking apps, bypassing traditional security systems.

Avast’s SecureLine VPN and real-time protection technology act as a shield against spyware, ensuring that all online activities, including financial transactions, remain private and secure from prying eyes.

Looking ahead: A vision for 2025 and beyond

The cyber security challenges of 2025 will require innovative solutions. Gen is preparing for this evolving landscape, with products like Norton Genie for scam detection, Norton 360 Deluxe, Avast One and LifeLock providing comprehensive protection.

Avast products: Safeguarding digital lives

Avast is continuously advancing its AI-driven cyber security solutions, ensuring real-time protection against emerging threats. Avast One, a comprehensive security suite, brings together essential features like antivirus protection, VPN and identity protection into one platform, securing devices and personal information across multiple fronts.

As technology evolves, Avast remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. The company’s AI-powered innovations ensure that users benefit not only from advanced protection, but also an intuitive experience that adapts to new threats, offering peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

Avast identifies trends that will shape the cyber security landscape. (Image: Avert IT Distribution)

Avast AI: Leading the charge in cyber security protection

Avast has long been a leader in providing innovative cyber security solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, Avast continually enhances its detection and protection systems, enabling users to combat the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats of today.

AI-powered protection

Avast’s AI algorithms continually evolve to identify new and emerging threats. By integrating machine learning into its products, Avast ensures real-time, proactive protection against malware, phishing attempts and ransomware.

Avast One and beyond

Avast One, powered by AI, offers a suite of protection tools that adapt to users’ needs, ensuring all aspects of digital security, from browsing to banking, are protected. Avast’s commitment to AI-driven security makes it one of the most comprehensive cyber security solutions on the market today.