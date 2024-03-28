CyberArk launches industry’s first identity-centric secure browser

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced the general availability of CyberArk Secure Browser, the industry’s first identity-centric secure browser, providing enhanced security and privacy alongside a familiar, productive user experience.

CyberArk Secure Browser is purpose-built for a cloud-first world.

Backed by intelligent privilege controls and simple to deploy across devices, CyberArk Secure Browser is purpose-built for a cloud-first world, providing secure, consistent access to both on-premises resources and SaaS applications. It allows unprecedented visibility, control and governance for security teams, helping to prevent the malicious use of compromised identities, endpoints and credentials both at and beyond login. Secure Browser is a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, enabling secure access for any identity – human or machine – to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

“Increased usage of remote access, SaaS applications and cloud infrastructure created a security blind spot for us, prompting a rethink of our security posture and investment in tools to secure unauthorised access to critical assets via our distributed workforce,” said Chris Dove, Enterprise Architect, California Department of Finance. “Adding CyberArk Secure Browser to our existing CyberArk deployment will allow us to strictly enforce security policies without sacrificing productivity. We will be better able to safeguard our data, making sure employees can only access work systems through a secure, isolated browser that rotates passwords and keeps them from being saved – and potentially stolen.”

A March 2024 study of US office workers further highlights the browser-based cyber security risk exposure faced by organisations:

78% use the same device to access company-confidential and sensitive information as they do for personal browsing.

65% said they need to violate organisational safe browsing policies to perform their role (12% “always” violated policies).

59% save workplace logins and passwords in the web browser used to perform their job.

Available to customers of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk Secure Browser safeguards the organisation’s most valuable resources, enabling a secure passwordless experience, easy access to privileged information and assets and helping to prevent breaches resulting from cookie theft and session takeover attacks. Recent major security breaches and new research from CyberArk Labs demonstrates how easy it is for techniques like cookie theft to give threat actors unauthorised access to sensitive data and assets, completely bypassing authentication tools. Secure Browser can ensure that there are no cookies to steal.

CyberArk Secure Browser addresses key enterprise cyber security challenges

Secures all access – including privileged and sensitive access – from the browser.

Fully integrates with the organisation’s entire identity and access management and security architecture.

Provides a secure and safe way for users to access corporate resources from their own or unmanaged devices.

Separates work and personal applications and domains.

Enables easy, quick resource access for all user types, including high-risk groups.

Streamlines ability to meet regulatory and audit requirements.

“The proliferation of SaaS apps, cloud-native resources and business-critical applications that are accessed from the browser introduce new and significant risks that attackers have been quick to take advantage of,” said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. “Traditional access management approaches lack the right controls at the edge to be able to see and secure the complete identity journey, end-to-end. We are excited to deliver an enhanced enterprise browser that boosts productivity and layers on additional security and privacy controls to the most frequently used application in most organisations. This is just another example of how CyberArk is extending identity security to all users, no matter how they access sensitive data and assets.”

[1] Survey of 4 000 US office workers conducted by Censuswide