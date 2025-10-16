CyberArk Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. Recognized as a Leader for the seventh consecutive time, CyberArk is positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision which, from the company's standpoint, reflects CyberArk's commitment to defining the future of privilege access management (PAM), where every identity is protected with flexible as-needed access, smart AI-driven privilege controls, and unified security across both cloud and on-premises systems.

The report evaluates tools that manage privileged access for both humans and machines. The CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables organizations to secure all identities – human, machine and AI – with the right level of privilege controls from a single, unified platform. As part of this platform, CyberArk's Privileged Access Management solutions help security teams secure privileged credentials, secrets and access across any environment, from on-premises to the cloud, enabling zero standing privileges, preventing breaches and improving operational efficiency.

"We believe that CyberArk's recognition by Gartner as a Leader in privileged access management is testament to our security-first vision of protecting all identities, including human, machine and AI," said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. "CyberArk continues to shape the future of privileged access management through relentless innovation, investment in R&D and strategic acquisitions. As an increasing number of identities in enterprises gain privileged access, it is more critical than ever for organizations to secure all identities at scale with intelligent privilege controls. CyberArk's comprehensive, AI-powered identity security platform enables organizations to do just this, helping them address their most critical identity security challenges and stay ahead of emerging threats."

Through its award-winning Identity Security Platform, CyberArk delivers market-leading capabilities and services:

Platform Breadth – Built for the modern enterprise, CyberArk's comprehensive platform is available as both on-premises and SaaS-based, helping secure access for any identity to any environment from anywhere. CyberArk is rated best-in-class across Windows privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM), remote privileged access management (RPAM), PAM for machines, and privileged account and session management (PASM).

Continuous Innovation – CyberArk develops first-to-market innovations that address AI agent threats, workload protection, discovery capabilities and other emerging challenges. Built into the CyberArk platform, CyberArk CORA AI enables organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions and accelerate identity security across the enterprise by quickly detecting and responding to identity threats.

Globally Trusted Platform – More than 10,000 organizations across the globe, including more than 55% of the Fortune 500, trust CyberArk's solutions to secure their most valuable assets and meet critical compliance and security requirements. CyberArk offers geographically diversified operations with localized delivery across regions.

Exceptional Customer Experience – With a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of over 95% and a consistently high support rating in Peer Insights, CyberArk is committed to delivering the highest level of customer experience.

Proven ROI – According to an independent study, CyberArk customers achieve an average annual benefit of $3.1 million per organization and a three-year ROI of 309%. By using a consolidated, cloud-native approach to identity security, organizations can streamline IT and developer workflows, saving an average of $275,000 for every 10 protected business applications that CyberArk helps protect.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, visit https://lp.cyberark.com/gartner-mq-pam-2025.html.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management by Abhyuday Data, Paul Mezzera, Shubham Gera, Tarun Rohilla, Michael Kelley, 13 October 2025

Gartner Disclaimers GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.