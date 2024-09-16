CyberArk named Trusted Cloud Provider by Cloud Security Alliance

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that it has earned the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), which positions itself as the world’s leading organisation dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. The Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark helps organisations to identify providers that have invested to achieve the highest standards of cloud security in their product offerings.

The Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a mark of CyberArk’s identity security leadership.

“This internationally recognised certification from CSA reaffirms CyberArk’s cloud security commitment to organisations across the world,” said Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer at CyberArk. “CyberArk innovation goes beyond just-in-time access, offering zero standing privileges capabilities for multicloud environments. The identity security platform streamlines and safeguards workforce and high-risk user access, like developers, locks down endpoint privileges and protects human and machine credentials in all environments.”

CSA positions itself as the world’s leading organisation focused on defining and raising awareness about best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Organisations across the globe recognise the increasing urgency around securing their multicloud environments as well as the cloud-based solutions they consume. In a dynamic, AI-powered threat landscape, the Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a mark of CyberArk’s identity security leadership and our mission to enable customers to stay ahead of well-funded, innovative cyber attackers by rethinking and modernising the way in which we secure all identities, both human and machine, with intelligent privilege controls.

“Attaining the CSA Trusted Cloud Provider trustmark is a major accomplishment, showcasing an organisation’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in cloud security,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. “CyberArk not only meets these stringent requirements but surpasses them, helping customers secure increasingly complex cloud environments.”

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) positions itself as the world’s leading organisation dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud – from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry – and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.