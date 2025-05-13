Cyberrey: Powering Africa’s cyber security future – one niche solution at a time

Championing partner success, empowering enterprise resilience and transforming cyber security across Africa.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cyber security is no longer a luxury – it is a foundational business imperative. From public sector institutions to enterprise environments, African organisations face increasingly targeted, persistent cyber threats. Rising to this challenge is Cyberrey, Africa’s value-added cyber security distributor, purpose-built to deliver world-class protection through a 100% partner-first model and a curated stack of elite cyber security vendors.

“We don’t just move products – we build capability. Cyberrey exists to arm our partners with the tools, training and market insight needed to secure Africa’s digital economy,” says Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey.

Distribution model engineered for Africa

Cyberrey is not a generalist. With a laser focus on cyber security, the company offers a powerful mix of:

Exclusive cyber security vendors across every segment – from endpoint and data protection to identity, OT and threat intel.

across every segment – from endpoint and data protection to identity, OT and threat intel. No direct sales – all go-to-market efforts are driven via resellers, VARs and MSSPs.

– all go-to-market efforts are driven via resellers, VARs and MSSPs. Territory integrity and deal protection – partners are fully backed in every engagement.

– partners are fully backed in every engagement. Localised enablement – including POPIA-aligned compliance support, pre-sales consulting and deployment training for complex environments.

“Africa’s cyber security risks require context-aware solutions. At Cyberrey, we localise globally proven technologies to suit the bandwidth, regulatory and operational realities of African organisations,” says Aadil Khan, Channel Director for Africa.

Innovation at every layer: Cyberrey’s elite technology portfolio

At the heart of Cyberrey’s strategy is its highly curated vendor stack – over 20 top-tier solutions, each a category leader. Here’s a deeper look at some of the standout platforms redefining cyber security across the continent:

1. Adaptiv Networks – SD-WAN and SASE

Purpose-built for Africa’s hybrid workforce with optimised cloud connectivity in low-bandwidth conditions.

2. Cyberhaven – data detection and response (DDR)

Monitors sensitive data movement in real-time. Detects insider threats by mapping user behaviour and data lineage. Enables full visibility and regulatory compliance (GDPR, POPIA).

3. Cyberrey Live Breach Monitoring

This advanced technology goes beyond traditional cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platforms by offering real-time breach detection, continuous monitoring of all known malware families and comprehensive tracking of advanced persistent threat (APT) groups. It provides an unparalleled level of visibility into both emerging and active cyber threats, enabling your organisation to stay one step ahead of potential attackers.

4. DNSSight – actionable DNS threat intelligence

Transforms DNS, DHCP and Active Directory logs into real-time, asset-based intelligence. Features include DNS-layer anomaly detection; full user attribution; massive log compression for SIEMs (1:10 000 EPS); regulatory benchmarking; access guard- benchmarking any UTM, firewall, proxy, DNS firewall between each other. It especially compares HYAS with Palo Alto, Infoblox, Cisco Umbrella, Fortinet, F5, etc.

5. FSProtect – Active Directory risk management

Agentless platform to expose AD misconfigurations, attack paths and privilege escalation risks. Reduces attacker dwell time in M&A and hybrid environments.

6. HYAS Insight – infrastructure attribution

Attribution-focused threat intelligence engine using DNS telemetry and WHOIS data to uncover infrastructure behind attacks; threat actor correlation, masked domain resolution, geolocation and infrastructure analysis.

7. Hack The Box – gamified cyber skills training

Used globally by SOC teams and red/blue teams. Hands-on labs simulate real-world attacks with enterprise-ready learning paths.

8. Labyrinth – deception-based intrusion detection

Deception-based threat detection that proactively detects intrusions and lateral movement inside enterprise networks.

9. LimaCharlie – SOC infrastructure as code

Provides API-first security tooling to build custom detection pipelines, automate response and scale threat ops without vendor lock-in.

10. Opinnate – network security policy management

All-in-one network security policy management solution; analysis, optimisation, automation, audit.

11. OPSWAT – critical infrastructure protection

Secures the world’s critical infrastructure with zero-trust content, device and network security; industry-grade protection for water, energy, manufacturing, secure file transfer, portable media and endpoint compliance, integrated with major ICS/OT environments for layered defence.

12. SURF Security – zero-trust browser isolation

Redefines browser security by isolating user sessions at the cloud edge, ensuring that no threats reach the endpoint; zero-trust browsing, granular access control policies, inline DLP and secure SaaS enablement.

13. Mirket

Unified identity security suite with IAM, ITDR, MFA and SSO capabilities to support zero trust architecture.

Driving partner growth through enablement

Cyberrey equips its partners with a full-cycle growth engine, including:

Sales enablement tools : Vertical-specific playbooks, use cases and competitive positioning guides.

: Vertical-specific playbooks, use cases and competitive positioning guides. Technical certification : Hands-on labs, pre-sales support and implementation assistance.

: Hands-on labs, pre-sales support and implementation assistance. Marketing acceleration: Joint webinars, executive roundtables, CISO campaigns and event sponsorship.

From lead generation to renewal, Cyberrey ensures its partners are positioned not just to sell – but to lead.

Serving every segment of cyber security

With solutions spanning endpoint security, network segmentation, DLP, compliance, OT defence, threat hunting, secure browsing, identity and SOC enablement, Cyberrey empowers partners to offer holistic, layered security tailored to African market needs.

Whether supporting a national government, financial institution or local municipality, Cyberrey ensures its partners deliver world-class cyber security outcomes.

Meet Cyberrey at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Cyberrey will be exhibiting at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3-4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. Join the company to:

See live demos of its most disruptive technologies.

Meet Cyberrey leadership and vendor experts.

Explore partnership opportunities across Africa.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is Africa’s leading value-added cyber security distributor, focused on empowering partners with elite solutions, deep technical expertise and a 100% channel-first model. From local enablement to global innovation, Cyberrey is redefining how cyber security is delivered across the continent.

Media contact:

Abdullah Kaymakci

info@cyberrey.com

(+27) 76 717 4475

https://www.cyberrey.com