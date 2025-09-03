Dalton Maag Challenges OEM Font Status Quo with MetricsMatch

Dalton Maag, the independent typeface design studio known for its high-performance library fonts and custom typefaces for global brands, today launched MetricsMatch – a font solution for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The new range provides a cost-effective, high-quality alternative to the industry-standard font sets embedded in consumer electronics, printers, and other devices.

For years, OEMs have expressed frustration with current licensing models, citing high costs, limited flexibility, and vendor lock-in. MetricsMatch directly addresses these challenges with open pricing, fair licensing, and customization options, introducing competition to the market.

At the heart of MetricsMatch is metrics compatibility, which enables the seamless substitution of fonts, reducing integration effort and accelerating time-to-market for established players and new entrants.

“We've heard the frustrations of manufacturers who feel trapped by the current licensing landscape,” said David Marshall, Managing Director of Dalton Maag. “Opaque pricing, legacy products, and restrictive terms have been holding OEMs back. We want MetricsMatch to be a better way forward for these industry-standard font sets.”

“Our studio has always been about quality and independence – and MetricsMatch is no exception,” added Lukas Paltram, Executive Creative Director at Dalton Maag. “We’ve applied the same rigour and attention to detail that we bring to every client project, ensuring that OEMs no longer have to compromise between technical performance and design integrity.”

MetricsMatch launches today with five font sets: consumer computing, PDF rendering, and DVB, MPEG-4, and ATSC closed captions and subtitles. Resident font sets for printer imaging, including 171 fonts to support PCL and PostScript emulation, are in development and scheduled for release in 2026.

Key benefits of MetricsMatch include:

Open Pricing: Transparent, predictable costs with no hidden fees.

Fair Licensing: Flexible terms that support innovation and product evolution, without renegotiation.

Drop-In Replacements: Dalton Maag designs adapted to industry-standard metrics, preserving line endings and layout.

Standards Compliance: Conformance with industry and ISO standards.

Exceptional Quality: World-class type design optimized for embedded devices.

Customization Options: Including naming rights to support product branding.

By combining meticulous design with a proven toolchain, MetricsMatch delivers high-performance font sets, empowering manufacturers with the quality, flexibility, and fairness needed to break free from supplier lock-in while creating a seamless user experience.

For more about MetricsMatch and the technologies it supports, visit daltonmaag.com/metricsmatch