Data and AI at the core of Golden Arrow’s smart depot ambition

Heino Hacke, A&E manager for Africa at Axis Communications.

Cape Town-based Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has invested in a technology platform integration project to manage AI and video surveillance, access control, network infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, solar power and operational data at its Arrowgate depot.

The platform forms part of a two-year rollout by Axis Communications and solutions integrator STS Tech Group. The integration supports GABS’ efforts to upgrade infrastructure for electric mobility, combining STS Tech Group’s system design and deployment with Axis’ technology platform for security and operational monitoring.

The Arrowgate site features high-voltage charging equipment, vehicles, employees and contractors, creating safety and operational challenges.

Heino Hacke, A&E manager for Africa at Axis Communications, says an electric bus depot is fundamentally different from a diesel depot.

“It is no longer simply a place where buses are parked, serviced and dispatched. It is becoming a highly connected energy and technology hub incorporating high-voltage charging infrastructure, solar generation, digital systems, access control and a constant flow of vehicles, employees and contractors," he says.

According to Hacke, the Axis solution brings intelligent network video, access control, analytics, licence plate recognition (LPR) and centralised management together through Axis Camera Station Pro, providing a more complete operational picture of the facility.

Hacke says the system is not simply a reactive CCTV platform recording events for investigation afterwards. It is designed to detect, verify and respond to events as they happen – increasingly important as GABS expands its electric fleet. The company now operates 120 electric buses.

See also Golden Arrow adds more electric buses to fleet

“Electric bus charging introduces a completely different risk profile. There are high-value assets, high-voltage equipment, batteries, cables, vehicle movements and people working around charging bays. The advantage of intelligent video is that specific areas can be monitored continuously without relying entirely on a person watching a screen,” he says.

Analytics can identify people or vehicles entering defined areas and generate events based on predetermined rules, allowing operators to verify what is happening and respond, he adds.

“That distinction is important. A smart system should not simply generate more alarms; it should help operators understand which events actually require attention. The quality and positioning of the cameras also gives GABS valuable visual information should there be a charger fault, vehicle incident, safety concern or maintenance issue," he says.

STS Tech Group designed and implemented the system using Axis platforms and products. High-resolution dome and bullet cameras provide coverage across the property and connect to Axis Camera Station, giving security teams visibility of the perimeter, entry and exit points, and electric bus charging infrastructure. Access control devices at personnel entry points are also integrated, allowing teams to verify employees and manage authorised access.

Data privacy and protection

The use of video surveillance, access control, LPR and employee verification raises questions about data management, privacy and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Hacke says the LPR application at GABS is not used to identify passengers or employees. By the time a bus returns to the depot, all passengers have already disembarked. An Axis LPR camera identifies the returning bus, and the back-end system records that the vehicle has checked into the depot. On-site security then physically inspects the bus to ensure that nobody remains on board and that no belongings have been left behind.

"So, in this instance, LPR is being used as an operational vehicle-management tool rather than for personal identification or employee verification,” he says.

Hacke says the deployment includes secure-by-design devices, role-based access to systems and cyber security features such as Axis Edge Vault. Any deployment should still follow POPIA principles around legitimate purpose, data minimisation, controlled access and appropriate retention.

The project value and exact number of cameras and other devices were not disclosed, with the companies citing commercial and operational sensitivity.

Mark Walker, director and co-founder of Transformation for Innovation, says integrating electric bus charging infrastructure can provide reduced carbon emissions, cost savings through reduced diesel use and better operational visibility.

“By introducing strong surveillance capability that includes video monitoring and number plate recognition technology, a fleet depot will see significant site security, asset protection and tracking capability, and subsequent operational benefits such as reduction of vehicle downtime and routing optimisation. These must be balanced against privacy regulations and compliance related to personal information of staff and passengers, information tied to drivers via automatic number plate recognition and any biometric information that is collected.”

Under POPIA, additional requirements apply, including notice at the camera about who collects the data, why, and whether providing the information is mandatory or voluntary.

Bradley Geduldt, divisional engineer at GABS, says embracing green mobility required the company to review its infrastructure and how it protects people, vehicles and other assets. The project also gave GABS greater visibility across the depot and new insights to refine its operations.

Mike Pritchard, business development manager at STS Tech Group, says the project demanded a strong technology foundation. STS Tech Group takes a holistic view of an operator's operations and identifies how each system component can address a specific function or risk.

"Security systems need to grow and evolve as the organisation does, and that’s what guided us throughout the entire project cycle,” he says.

Lee-Ross Duimpies, key account manager at Axis Communications, says public transport across the continent is evolving through new technologies and investment in renewable energy, and that protecting those investments is a critical part of that evolution.