Data privacy does not stop at production and neither do the risks

Every Data Privacy Week, we hear of the same intentions from organisations. They want to protect customer data. They want to stay compliant. They want to do the right thing. Then, usually a few minutes into the conversation, someone lowers their voice and says something like: “That all makes sense in production. But it’s not how our development teams actually work.”

That moment is where most data privacy strategies quietly unravel.

We know it’s not ideal, but we need to move fast

When we speak to customers, non-production environments across the application life cycle come up again and again. Development, test, analytics and AI training environments are where innovation happens.

We hear things like:

“We only use production data temporarily.”

“We mask it later.”

“We trust our internal teams.”

“We’ll tighten controls once the project goes live.”

None of this comes from negligence. It comes from pressure. Teams are under constant demand to deliver new features, meet release deadlines and support data-hungry initiatives like AI. When compliance processes slow things down, they are often treated as obstacles to work around rather than guardrails to build with.

The result is that sensitive data is replicated across environments with inconsistent controls, partial masking or none at all.

The blind spot nobody plans for

One of the most common assumptions we hear is that breaches happen where data is exposed externally. In reality, many incidents originate internally, in places that were never designed to hold sensitive information long-term.

Recent findings from Perforce Delphix’s 2025 State of Data Compliance and Security Report paint a sobering picture. A massive 60% of organisations report data breaches or theft in non-production environments, while 84% admit to allowing compliance rule exceptions in those same environments.

This is the blind spot. Production systems are locked down, audited and monitored. Non-production environments grow organically, across platforms and teams, often without a single view of what data exists where.

Once AI enters the picture, the stakes rise even higher. That tension is reflected in the data. While organisations are eager to use sensitive data to accelerate AI initiatives (91%), 78% of leaders say they are highly concerned about privacy risks during AI training.

Customers tell us they want to use real data to train models because synthetic data does not always reflect reality. At the same time, they are deeply uneasy about where that data travels and who can access it.

We didn’t realise how much manual effort was involved

Another theme that comes up often is exhaustion. Teams start out with manual masking scripts, spreadsheet-based approvals and bespoke processes per system. Over time, these approaches become brittle. Every new data source introduces more work. Every regulatory change requires updates in multiple places. Every audit becomes a fire drill.

What surprises many organisations is how much effort is being spent just trying to keep up. Manual processes do not fail loudly. They fail quietly, through inconsistency, delay and missed edge cases.

This is usually the point where the conversation shifts from compliance as a policy problem to compliance as a systems problem.

When compliance becomes part of the workflow

Customers who move towards automated data compliance often describe a similar change in mindset.

Instead of asking whether data can be shared with development or analytics teams, the question becomes how quickly compliant data can be delivered. Sensitive information is discovered automatically, the same protection rules are applied consistently across environments, and developers get realistic data without waiting weeks or introducing risk.

One customer put it simply: “Once we stopped treating privacy as a manual step, everything moved faster.”

Automation does not remove responsibility, it removes variability, and in a world of complex data estates, variability is where risk hides.

Data Privacy Week is a reminder, not a fix

Data Privacy Week creates a valuable pause. But lasting change comes from how organisations design and govern data across the application life cycle the other fifty-one weeks of the year.

The customers we see making progress are not chasing perfect compliance. They are building repeatable, scalable ways to protect sensitive data wherever it flows, including the environments that matter most for innovation.

Data privacy fails when it relies on memory, goodwill and best intentions. It succeeds when it is engineered into the way work actually gets done.

