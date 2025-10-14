Data resilience is a business imperative for today’s enterprise

whitepaper Achieving true data resilience requires a structured, cross-functional approach.

What and why: Data resilience maturity model

As organisations continued to pursue improved data resilience back in 2024, there was a common misconception by senior leadership that their organisations were already well above average in the efficacy of their people, processes and technologies.

Seeing this mindset as a concerning trend, Veeam organised a consortium of industry experts to quantify where organisations are at large and provide a consensus of recommendations for how enterprises can mature towards improved data resilience. This survey revealed that nearly three-fourths of organisations aren’t ready to respond to outages. This level of overconfidence resulted in organisations underestimating their actual resilience, leaving them vulnerable.

The Veeam Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM) seeks to give organisations the information necessary to help enable them to recover from disruptions, optimise their resources, and ensure operational continuity.

While data resilience was once looked at as a function of backup alone, traditional backup strategies are insufficient in the face of evolving cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and the increasing complexity of data ecosystems. Achieving true data resilience requires a structured, cross-functional approach that integrates IT, security and compliance efforts into a cohesive strategy.

