Data sovereignty in Africa: A crucial conversation

Tunde Abagun, Sales Lead, West, East, Central Africa, Nutanix. (Image: Supplied)

In Africa’s accelerating digital economy, data is more than just information – it is currency, power and the foundation of innovation. Yet, who controls this data, where it resides and under what jurisdiction it falls have become pressing questions for governments, businesses and citizens alike.

Across West and East Africa, the push for data sovereignty – the principle that data is subject to the governance of the country where it is generated – is gaining momentum. But while the promise of data sovereignty is clear, the path forward is complex, requiring a balance between security, compliance and innovation.

The growing importance of data sovereignty

The digital transformation sweeping across Africa has led to a rapid expansion of cloud adoption, e-commerce, financial technology (fintech) and artificial intelligence. As businesses and governments migrate operations online, the volume of sensitive data being processed, stored and transferred across borders has skyrocketed. However, much of this data still resides on servers controlled by foreign entities, often hosted in data centres outside the continent.

For nations in West and East Africa, this raises concerns about national security, economic independence and the ability to enforce local data protection laws. Data sovereignty is not just a matter of compliance, it is a strategic imperative that will determine Africa’s ability to shape its digital future.

West Africa: Strengthening local control over data

Nigeria, the region’s largest economy and a digital powerhouse, has taken decisive steps towards data sovereignty. The Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), enacted in 2023, strengthens regulatory oversight and sets clear compliance requirements for businesses handling personal data. This law aims to ensure that Nigerian citizens' data is managed securely while aligning with global standards.

Beyond regulations, Nigeria is also investing in local cloud infrastructure to reduce reliance on foreign-hosted services. The Nigerian government has signalled its support for indigenous cloud service providers, a move that could foster a more self-reliant digital ecosystem. However, challenges remain – while localisation may improve data security, it also places additional pressure on local infrastructure providers to meet global reliability and security standards.

Ghana, another West African leader in digital innovation, has also taken steps to assert greater control over its data. The country’s Data Protection Commission is working closely with businesses to ensure compliance with its Data Protection Act, but enforcement remains a challenge due to resource constraints. For Ghana, the priority is ensuring data is stored within its borders and equipping businesses with the tools and expertise to manage it effectively.

East Africa: Balancing innovation and regulation

In East Africa, Kenya stands at the forefront of data governance, having enacted its Data Protection Act in 2019. The law established the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, tasked with ensuring that both public and private entities comply with data handling regulations. With Kenya’s thriving tech sector – home to innovation hubs like Nairobi’s ‘Silicon Savannah’ – the need for robust data protection mechanisms is more critical than ever.

However, as Kenya pushes for stronger data sovereignty, concerns have been raised about the potential trade-offs. Some argue that strict data localisation requirements could discourage foreign investment and innovation. Many global cloud providers currently store Kenyan data in Europe or North America, benefiting from mature infrastructure. Mandating local data storage without a corresponding investment in infrastructure could lead to increased costs for businesses, potentially slowing down the country’s digital growth.

Meanwhile, in Uganda, data sovereignty debates have intensified following concerns over government access to personal information. Uganda’s Data Protection and Privacy Act aims to regulate data processing, but enforcement gaps have led to uncertainty among businesses and individuals. Striking the right balance between data security and fostering a conducive business environment remains an ongoing challenge.

Key challenges and considerations

While the benefits of data sovereignty are clear – enhanced security, regulatory compliance and greater national control – several challenges need to be addressed.

1. Infrastructure limitations: Many African countries lack the data centre capacity to support full-scale data localisation. Investments in secure, scalable cloud infrastructure are crucial to making data sovereignty a reality.

2. Cross-border data regulations: Africa’s digital economy is increasingly interconnected, with businesses operating across multiple countries. A fragmented approach to data sovereignty could hinder regional integration and trade.

3. Balancing security and innovation: Strict regulations should not stifle innovation. Governments must ensure that data sovereignty policies support, rather than hinder, digital entrepreneurship and foreign investment.

4. Capacity building: Data sovereignty requires more than just regulation – it demands a skilled workforce. Investing in local talent to manage and secure data will be vital to the success of these initiatives.

For African nations, data sovereignty is a defensive measure as well as an opportunity to build a competitive and self-sufficient digital economy. By developing comprehensive data governance frameworks, investing in local infrastructure and fostering regional co-operation, Africa can lead the way in shaping Africa’s digital future.

The key lies in collaboration. Governments, businesses and technology providers must work together to create an ecosystem where data sovereignty strengthens security and compliance while also enabling innovation. With the right approach, Africa can ensure that its data serves its people, its economy and its ambitions for a digitally empowered future.



