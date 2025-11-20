Datacentrix acknowledged as ‘New Partner of the Year’ by Hitachi Vantara

Pieter Engelbrecht, Business Unit Manager: Data Management Services at Datacentrix.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, has been named ‘New Partner of the Year’ by Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, at the organisation’s recent Africa Partner Day 2025. Taking place in Johannesburg, the African Partner Day included Hitachi Vantara’s Partner Awards, recognising excellence within the local environment.

According to Pieter Engelbrecht, Business Unit Manager: Data Management Services at Datacentrix, Hitachi Vantara’s well-established reputation for quality and its strong emphasis on sustainability align closely with Datacentrix’s values.

“Hitachi Vantara is a trusted, long-standing Japanese brand recognised for its manufacturing excellence and responsible practices,” he says. “The company’s commitment to sustainability, spanning from production methods to power consumption efficiency, resonates strongly with Datacentrix’s focus on providing environmentally responsible, high-quality solutions.”

Hitachi Vantara also differentiates itself through its 100% data availability guarantee, Engelbrecht continues, which assures customers that, even in the event of system downtime, data will never be lost. “This type of surety is extremely encouraging to local businesses that require continuous and trusted access to databases and applications and can’t risk failure.

“As a certified Data Infrastructure and Resell Partner for Hitachi Vantara, Datacentrix was delighted to be named as Hitachi Vantara’s New Partner of the Year. We believe the award reflects the effort and commitment shown by our sales and pre-sales teams,” Engelbrecht explains.

In addition, Datacentrix has successfully completed its first large-scale sale with Hitachi Vantara, with several more projects already in the pipeline. “This momentum demonstrates that our collaboration is delivering tangible results.”

Looking ahead, Engelbrecht believes the partnership is set to move from strength to strength. “Hitachi Vantara’s roadmap geared towards driving AI infrastructure, mission-critical applications and data-intensive workloads fits well with our continued focus on supporting enterprise clients in their digitalisation journeys and positions Datacentrix to deliver even greater value.”

“Congratulations to Datacentrix on being named our ‘New Partner of the Year’,” says Gerald Painter, Managing Director: Africa at Hitachi Vantara. “This recognition reflects the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers across Africa.

“We look forward to building on this momentum and driving even greater value together,” he concludes.

For more information on Datacentrix’s data management solutions offering, please visit https://www.datacentrix.co.za/data-management.html.