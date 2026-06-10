Datacentrix continues to invest in education through targeted CSI donations across SA

Thandulwazi Maths and Science Academy students.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and digital transformation partner, has reinforced its ongoing commitment to local education and skills development through a series of recent corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives supporting schools in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Supporting learners with special needs

In Mabopane, Tshwane West, Datacentrix provided 10 notebooks to Bafeti Special School, an intermediate-phase institution serving learners with special educational needs. The devices will enhance digital learning and provide critical classroom support.

The company also contributed materials valued at over R500 000 to the Winnie Madikizela Mandela School in Soweto. The donation includes infrastructure that will be used as salon cubicles for the school’s hair salon training programme or repurposed for its woodworking programme.

Established in 1975, the school now supports approximately 400 learners with intellectual disabilities and offers practical skills training in areas such as woodwork, baking, hair salon services, computer skills and arts and crafts. Datacentrix’s contribution strengthens its focus on equipping learners with workplace-relevant skills.

Advancing maths, science and teacher development

Datacentrix further invested R500 000 in cash donations and R500 000 worth of notebooks to the Thandulwazi Maths and Science Academy at St Stithians College. Founded in 2006, the academy supports public school learners and teachers across greater Johannesburg through its Saturday School programme for grades nine to 12, a Teacher Intern Project, a Teacher Development Programme and an Academic Scholarship initiative.

The academy plays a significant role in strengthening teaching and learning in mathematics, the sciences, accounting and English, while developing new educators and supporting talented historically disadvantaged learners through scholarship opportunities.

Expanding digital access in KwaZulu-Natal

In the Umlazi district of KwaZulu-Natal, Datacentrix donated 20 notebooks valued at more than R250 000 to Merebank Secondary School, one of the few schools in the region offering IT up to Grade 12 level. The devices will support learners in accessing digital tools essential for IT education and help advance the school’s transition from largely traditional ‘chalk and talk’ teaching methods towards more technology-integrated learning.

Elizabeth Naidoo, Chief Financial, Risk and Compliance Officer at Datacentrix.

“Education and digital access are critical drivers of long-term socio-economic development,” says Elizabeth Naidoo, Chief Financial, Risk and Compliance Officer at Datacentrix. “Through these initiatives, we aim to support institutions that are making a meaningful difference in their communities and contribute to building future-ready skills across South Africa.”