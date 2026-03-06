Datacentrix crowned HPE South Africa Partner of the Year

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and digital transformation partner, has received four awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa Partner Awards FY25, including the highly competitive ‘FY25 Partner of the Year’ title.
Taking the highest honour of the HPE South Africa Partner Awards programme, Datacentrix was recognised as excelling across revenue, growth, certified capability and ecosystem leadership.
In addition, Datacentrix was named as Services Partner of the Year, Storage Partner of the Year and Security Partner of the Year, in acknowledgement of its services leadership, deep technical expertise, market strength and the ability to execute on high-value opportunities.
During the ceremony, attention was drawn to some of Datacentrix’s key achievements. This includes one of the largest security deals in the region for FY25, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) HPE Aruba Networking Deal of the Year and a significant headline storage win.
According to Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix, the partnership shared between the two organisations has evolved significantly over the past 30 years. “HPE’s current strategy is the strongest we’ve ever seen and provides clear direction for the year ahead. Its focus on hybrid cloud, networking and AI resonates with our local customers and closely aligns with Datacentrix’s own approach.
“These awards recognise the dedication and contributions of the Datacentrix team in delivering strong growth and positive customer outcomes,” says President Ntuli, Managing Director of HPE South Africa: “The HPE South Africa Partner Awards celebrate a year of tremendous achievements and partner excellence. Congratulations to Datacentrix on being named FY25 Partner of the Year and on three additional awards, reflecting the teams consistent focus on collaboration, innovation and alignment with HPE’s strategy.”
Share
Datacentrix
Datacentrix is a leading, African-born systems integrator and managed services provider that operates in Africa and the Middle East. The company’s mature portfolio incorporates intelligent hybrid cloud solutions, security services, data management and resource augmentation.
As an industry forerunner with a prominent track record since 1994, Datacentrix leverages advanced technologies to help customers realise smart operations, competitive advantage and strategic business outcomes. The company partners with its customers to reshape their organisations through technology, paving the way to a sustainable future in an artificially intelligent, data-driven world.
Datacentrix has a noteworthy empowerment history and has held a Level One Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Contributor rating since 2017. The company is 100% Black owned, 72.88% Black women owned and is esteemed as a Designated Supplier, which enables 135% procurement recognition for our customers.
For more information, please visit www.datacentrix.co.za