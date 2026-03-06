Datacentrix crowned HPE South Africa Partner of the Year

HPE Services Partner of the Year award. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and digital transformation partner, has received four awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa Partner Awards FY25, including the highly competitive ‘FY25 Partner of the Year’ title.

Taking the highest honour of the HPE South Africa Partner Awards programme, Datacentrix was recognised as excelling across revenue, growth, certified capability and ecosystem leadership.

HPE Storage Partner of the Year award. (Image: Datacentrix)

In addition, Datacentrix was named as Services Partner of the Year, Storage Partner of the Year and Security Partner of the Year, in acknowledgement of its services leadership, deep technical expertise, market strength and the ability to execute on high-value opportunities.

During the ceremony, attention was drawn to some of Datacentrix’s key achievements. This includes one of the largest security deals in the region for FY25, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) HPE Aruba Networking Deal of the Year and a significant headline storage win.

HPE Partner of the Year award. (Image: Datacentrix)

According to Dave Thomas, Enterprise Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix, the partnership shared between the two organisations has evolved significantly over the past 30 years. “HPE’s current strategy is the strongest we’ve ever seen and provides clear direction for the year ahead. Its focus on hybrid cloud, networking and AI resonates with our local customers and closely aligns with Datacentrix’s own approach.

“These awards recognise the dedication and contributions of the Datacentrix team in delivering strong growth and positive customer outcomes,” says President Ntuli, Managing Director of HPE South Africa: “The HPE South Africa Partner Awards celebrate a year of tremendous achievements and partner excellence. Congratulations to Datacentrix on being named FY25 Partner of the Year and on three additional awards, reflecting the teams consistent focus on collaboration, innovation and alignment with HPE’s strategy.”

HPE Security Partner of the Year award. (Image: Datacentrix)



