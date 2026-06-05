Datacentrix recognised with 100 trees through Plankomat’s PaperCut Grows campaign

The ‘PaperCut Grows’ campaign is a global initiative aimed at becoming a positive force for ecological renewal. (Image: Datacentrix)

Datacentrix has been awarded 100 trees by PaperCut Software partner, Plankomat SA, as part of the ‘PaperCut Grows’ campaign, a global initiative aimed at becoming a positive force for ecological renewal.

The award acknowledges Datacentrix’s ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices through its managed print services (MPS) offering, which incorporates PaperCut’s advanced print management technology. By helping customers reduce unnecessary printing, through features such as secure print release and usage monitoring, Datacentrix supports both cost efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The 100 trees will be donated on behalf of one of Datacentrix’s valued end-users, extending the positive environmental impact beyond the organisation itself. This contribution forms part of a broader effort to not only minimise paper waste, but to actively restore natural resources through reforestation.

PaperCut Grows is designed to go beyond traditional sustainability measures by enabling organisations to become ‘forest positive’ – replacing more trees than are used in printing. With one tree planted for approximately every 8 300 pages printed, the initiative offers practical and measurable ways for businesses to take climate action.

Driven locally by Plankomat, a Johannesburg-based technology provider specialising in print and document management solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, the campaign is structured to create ongoing sustainability impact. For every 1 000 trees accumulated through the PaperCut Grows initiative, Plankomat donates a 100-tree pack on behalf of an authorised partner’s nominated end-user, further promoting forest-positive printing and extending the environmental benefit across the partner ecosystem.

Says Shaun Hattingh, Business Unit Manager: Managed Print Security and Workflow Solutions at Datacentrix: “This recognition underscores Datacentrix’s role in helping organisations rethink their print environments, combining smarter technology with measurable sustainability outcomes and contributing to a greener, more resilient future.

“By reducing unnecessary print volumes, organisations lower their paper consumption, decrease toner usage and minimise their overall carbon footprint,” Hattingh continues. “This aligns with corporate sustainability goals while delivering measurable cost efficiencies, essentially reducing waste, enhancing security and driving operational savings.”