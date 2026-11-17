Shawn Marx, Infrastructure Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix.

Datacentrix has bolstered its technical expertise in cyber resilience and data protection, with three local team members qualifying as Rubrik Black Belts. This gives the hybrid ICT systems integrator one of the strongest concentrations of Rubrik Black Belt expertise among partners in Africa.

The Rubrik Black Belt is the highest level of technical certification in the Rubrik Partner Tech Champions programme, requiring candidates to demonstrate advanced knowledge and defend a real-world customer solution before an evaluation panel.

Currently, Rubrik has just over 100 Black Belts globally, with six across Africa. Datacentrix accounts for half of these and is the only African Rubrik partner with more than one Black Belt-qualified resource. Datacentrix was the first local partner to have reached Rubrik Elite Partner status last year, and with three qualified Black Belts, it is also at the top of the list for technical qualifications among partners in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

According to Shawn Marx, Infrastructure Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix, the achievement strengthens the company's ability to provide customers with local technical expertise across the life cycle of their Rubrik environments.

“Businesses are looking for a partner that can provide more than just selling them a product. They need people who understand the technology and can help them construct the right solution, install and configure it, train their teams and then support them on an ongoing basis,” says Marx.

“Having three Black Belt-qualified technical resources gives Datacentrix that depth of expertise. Customers have access to people locally who understand Rubrik's technology and can help guide them through their cyber resilience journey, rather than simply handing them a product and leaving them to figure it out.”

The local expertise also provides customers with access to technical support within the same time zone and local market environment, while potentially reducing the cost implications associated with sourcing technical services from overseas providers.

Each of Datacentrix’s three resources has progressed through Rubrik’s structured graduation tiers, which are designed to systematically enhance partner skills. These include:

White Belt: Foundational concepts, Rubrik’s value proposition and an understanding of customer pain points.

Foundational concepts, Rubrik’s value proposition and an understanding of customer pain points. Green Belt: Intermediate proficiency, including the Rubrik Technical Professional certification, demonstration skills and active involvement in Rubrik-led opportunities.

Intermediate proficiency, including the Rubrik Technical Professional certification, demonstration skills and active involvement in Rubrik-led opportunities. Black Belt: Advanced-level mastery proven by real-world challenges, architecting advanced solutions, independently managing complex Rubrik projects and becoming trusted advisors to customers.

"We are particularly proud of how Datacentrix has embraced the Rubrik Tech Champions programme,” comments Cameron Losco, Channel Development Manager: Africa at Rubrik. “Having three team members achieve Black Belt status is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects a real commitment to technical excellence and to the customers they serve. We congratulate the Datacentrix team and thank them for their dedication to the partnership."