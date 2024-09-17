Datacentrix triumphs at Southern African Lenovo Awards, taking four major titles

Datacentrix received Lenovo IDG Platinum Partner of the Year for Southern Africa, for the second year running.

Datacentrix, a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, has been honoured with four prestigious awards at the recent Southern African Lenovo Awards event. These awards celebrate Datacentrix’s exceptional performance as a Lenovo Tier 1 Platinum Partner for Infrastructure Solutions, PC Group and Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), as well as its dedication to its strategic partnership with Lenovo.

For the second consecutive year, Datacentrix was named the IDG Platinum Partner of the Year, reaffirming its position as a key player in Lenovo's local partner ecosystem. Additionally, the company was recognised with the Service Partner of the Year award, further underlining Datacentrix's commitment to delivering excellence in customer service and solutions.

In addition, the organisation’s wins for the day extended beyond corporate accolades, with two individual awards presented to members of the Datacentrix team. Anle Els, Datacentrix Product Manager: End User Computing, was acknowledged as the Commercial Relationship Champion of the Year, while Ahmed Mahomed, the company’s Group CEO, received the Industry Executive of the Year award.

Commenting on the awards, Els expressed her pride in Datacentrix’s enduring relationship with Lenovo: “We are incredibly proud to see our partnership with Lenovo growing stronger year after year and have full confidence in Lenovo’s solutions offering. These awards reflect the commitment and dedication of both teams in driving mutual success in the region.”