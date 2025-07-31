Datacentrix wins Huawei IT Services Partner of the Year for second consecutive year

Datancentrix Huawei IT Services Partner award certificate.

Datacentrix, which positions itself as a leading provider of high-performing and secure ICT solutions, has once again been recognised by Huawei as IT Services Partner of the Year, marking the second consecutive year the company has received this prestigious accolade.

The organisation has established itself as a top-tier Huawei partner over previous years, having been named IP Services Partner of the Year in 2023 as well as receiving earlier awards for Cloud Partner of the Year and Energy Partner of the Year.

According to Louis van den Berg, Sales Specialist at Datacentrix, this latest recognition speaks directly to the company’s deep-rooted expertise in enterprise storage.

Louis van den Berg, Sales Specialist at Datacentrix.

“Datacentrix has consistently demonstrated excellence in the deployment of Huawei storage solutions, having successfully executed multiple national, large-scale projects. These initiatives have included complex data centre roll-outs, showcasing our technical depth, robust project management and unwavering commitment to service excellence,” he explains.

“Each implementation has meaningfully contributed to enhancing our clients’ infrastructure resilience and performance. The success of these projects has solidified Datacentrix’s reputation as a leading systems integrator in the enterprise storage domain and served as a decisive factor in our recognition as Huawei’s ‘IT Services Partner of the Year’,” he adds.

For more information on Datacentrix, please visit www.datacentrix.co.za.