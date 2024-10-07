Datalec Precision Installations Expands into APAC, Reinforcing Global Commitment to Data Centre Excellence

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and managed services delivering seamless and integrated end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, today announced its strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This move marks a significant milestone in DPI's global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to delivering seamless, integrated, and end-to-end solutions for data centre operators worldwide.

The expansion begins with establishing DPI's regional headquarters in Singapore, chosen for its strategic location and robust digital infrastructure ecosystem. This office will serve as a springboard for DPI's planned growth across the APAC region, with future expansions targeted for Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia.

"Our entry into the APAC market is a natural progression of our global strategy," said Peter Cole, Executive Vice President for APAC of Datalec Precision Installations. "We are fully committed to serving the rapidly growing data centre industry in this dynamic region, bringing our expertise and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

DPI's expansion into APAC is driven by the region's burgeoning demand for data centre services, fuelled by AI, digital transformation initiatives, cloud adoption, and the proliferation of emerging technologies. The company's comprehensive service portfolio, including design, build, and maintenance services, positions it uniquely to address the complex requirements of data centre operators in the region.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, DPI is implementing industry-leading practices to achieve a zero-carbon footprint for its APAC operations. This initiative aligns with the company's global sustainability goals and demonstrates its dedication to environmental responsibility in every aspect of its business.

To ensure timely project delivery and maintain the highest quality standards, DPI will leverage its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to provide products built to British standards. The company will also keep local stock inventory in Singapore to minimise lead times and enhance responsiveness to client needs.

A key focus of DPI's APAC strategy is workforce development and fostering a diverse, multicultural work environment. The company is committed to hiring and developing local talent, contributing to the growth of the region's data centre expertise. "Our team in APAC will reflect the region's rich cultural tapestry, bringing together diverse perspectives to deliver outstanding solutions for our clients," said Cole.

DPI's expansion into APAC builds on its successful growth in other regions, including its recent entry into the United Arab Emirates. The company's proven track record of delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions positions it well to meet the unique challenges and opportunities in the APAC market.

As DPI establishes its presence in APAC, it remains committed to its core values of operational excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. The company said it would prioritise partnering with local businesses, government entities, and educational institutions to contribute to the region's digital infrastructure development and economic growth.

Learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI): https://datalecltd.com