Datang Mobile, KPN, NEC and Wilus are Latest Licensors to Join Sisvel POS Patent Pool as Incentive Deadline Nears

Datang Mobile, KPN, NEC and Wilus have become the latest licensors in the Sisvel point of sale (POS) patent pool. They join seven other patent owners in making their 2G-5G cellular portfolios available through the programme: BlackBerry, Huawei, JVCKENWOOD, LG Electronics, Nokia, Sisvel and SK Telecom.

The period for Sisvel POS licensors to benefit from early participation incentives is set to close on 15 May. Cellular patent owners interested in becoming involved should contact Sisvel as soon as possible.

The pool, which is the first in the market to address the POS vertical, was announced at the beginning of April, with Huawei, LG Electronics and Nokia as founding licensors.

“We have received a great response from the market so far, and I am pleased to welcome Datang, KPN, NEC and Wilus as the latest licensors,” says POS programme manager Sven Törringer. “We have put together a formidable group of cellular technology innovators, and there are many more companies in the pipeline. I am confident that the licensing programme we are developing will be an attractive value proposition for licensees in the POS vertical.”

“Cellular standards help enable the connected payment experiences consumers rely on every day. As a leader in wireless connectivity, we are making it simpler for point-of-sale device vendors worldwide to access essential wireless technologies,” says Mika Viertio, Head of IoT Licensing Program, Wireless Technologies at Nokia.

“POS devices play an increasingly crucial role in the cashless economy and as one of the key contributors to wireless technology, Huawei is pleased to make our relevant standard essential patents available to the POS industry through the Sisvel pool,” says Emil Zhang, Head of Huawei’s Strategic Planning & Key Projects Department. “Doing so facilitates connectivity to better enable and serve business owners and the public alike. We are also pleased to see more patent owners joining the pool, offering a one-stop shop for sharing of connectivity technologies in a more efficient manner.”