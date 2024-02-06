Dax Data announces Adobe webinar on future of creativity and AI

Carla Ralph, Adobe solutions expert at Magenta SA.

Cape-based value-added distributor and product marketing organisation Dax Data, in partnership with ITWeb, has announced the Adobe mini-MAX webinar on 22 February 2024.

The online event will showcase the latest generative AI features across the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, the Adobe Firefly web app, and more. These innovations enable artists, designers and decision-makers in creative art disciplines to unlock new levels of creativity and productivity, says Dax Data.

During this interactive session, Adobe experts will explore the synergy between creativity and technology, and share insights that will benefit IT managers, business communicators, and digital marketers, as well as designers, artists, photographers, and other creators.

Bart Van de Wiele, Adobe's head of solutions consulting, design specialist & author, who will unpack the new features of Adobe Firefly and Creative Cloud

Carla Ralph, Adobe solutions expert at Magenta SA, who will demonstrate how Adobe Acrobat Sign removes admin from the creative process.

Join us at this free-to-attend interactive session to discover how AI can amplify the creative process, allowing creatives to focus more on their unique visions and less on routine tasks.

For more information and to register, click here.