Deel Surpasses $1 Billion Run Rate, Signaling a New Era in Global HR

Leading payroll and HR company Deel announced today that it surpassed a $1 billion run rate in Q1 2025 — a significant milestone achieved in just six years since its founding. This accomplishment underscores Deel’s rapid growth, global scale, and unwavering commitment to enabling the global future of work.

Financial snapshot:

Deel crossed $1 billion run rate in Q1 2025 and has continued to grow in April & May It has achieved 75% year on year revenue growth, April 2024-2025.

Deel has been profitable since Q3 2023 and has not raised money since 2022. In Q1 2025 it achieved double digit EBITDA margin growth.

It has achieved 164% year on year growth across its HR and payroll products, April 2024-2025.

With a customer base exceeding 35,000 companies and 1.25m workers across 150+ countries, Deel has emerged as a foundational platform for modern workforce management.

The company’s integrated product suite and owned infrastructure has reshaped how organizations hire, pay, and manage employees. It offers a unified product platform - eliminating the traditional patchwork of providers many companies used previously - as well as white label and unbundled services, driving long-term growth diversification.

“When I first met Deel, there were 10 people with a big idea, and now they’re powering global teams at a massive scale,” said Anish Acharya, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Board Member at Deel. “Alex and Shuo continue to execute on their vision, methodically building a platform that reduces the complexity of global hiring and enables companies to onboard talent anywhere in the world with speed and confidence. As a result, Deel has become the default infrastructure for global work. Their product velocity and early bet on AI have unlocked tools that make global work simpler and more accessible for customers everywhere.”

“Reaching a $1 billion run rate is a reflection of the trust our customers have put in us,” said Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO of Deel. “From day one, we believed the future of work demanded a new kind of infrastructure — one that was global, flexible, and obsessed with quality. We’re proud of this milestone, but we’re even more excited about what’s next. Our work has only just begun.”