Deepnote Acquires Hyperquery; Enabling Organizations to Democratize AI and Data Analytics

Deepnote, the AI-powered data workspace, announced its acquisition of Hyperquery, a competitor in the data science and analytics space. This acquisition marks a significant step in Deepnote's mission to become the centerpiece of data democratization.

Deepnote has redefined collaborative data analysis by building a data workspace that enables team members to share their work and receive feedback in real-time. This collaborative approach reduces time spent on back-and-forth communications and allows faster feedback loops, resulting in quicker delivery of data products.

Next to its powerful collaboration tools, Deepnote is celebrated for its delightful user experience. Deepnote ensures that both experienced data professionals and decision-makers can navigate the platform with ease. Its intuitive interface, seamless integration capabilities, and built-in collaboration features make it a favorite among users, enhancing productivity and satisfaction. Newly introduced AI assistants significantly accelerate the analysis workflow and enable advanced data analytics to more junior or even non-technical teams.

“We are witnessing a massive shift in the market with the rise of AI computing leading to the democratization of data analysis, and ultimately the creation of a new kind of a user interface — a data notebook,” said Jakub Jurovych, Co-Founder & CEO of Deepnote. “A similar radical shift happened once before when the rise of personal computing in the 1980s led to the creation of a new kind of user interface — a spreadsheet. We see notebooks are becoming the natural successor to spreadsheets thanks to their versatility, natural integration with AI agents, and ability to create advanced data apps and models that would be impossible to build in Excel. Since starting Deepnote, we have been the leading AI-native data notebook and we are here to win this category. That's why we are buying our closest competitor — Hyperquery.”

Deepnote, backed by Index Ventures, Accel, Y Combinator, and Credo Ventures, has experienced rapid growth, achieving a 3x increase in revenue over the past year. The platform is trusted by leading companies such as Ramp, Motive, SoundCloud, Gusto, and Webflow, showcasing its capability to meet the diverse needs of top-tier organizations. The Hyperquery clients, including Docplanner, Output, and Zeeto, will be seamlessly migrated to Deepnote’s platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729061332/en/