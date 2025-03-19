The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA adds new AI solutions and services that accelerate agentic AI adoption and simplify AI deployment with the industry’s broadest NVIDIA AI Enterprise Infrastructure portfolio.

Dell celebrates one-year anniversary of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, helping over 2 000 customers from start-ups to enterprises to hyperscalers develop AI factories.

Dell Technologies announces broad adoption of the latest NVIDIA innovations, including the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform and NVIDIA AI Data Platform across the industry’s first and only end-to-end enterprise AI solution.[1]

Dell Technologies accelerates enterprise AI innovation from PC to data centre with NVIDIA.

Marking one year since the launch of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces new AI PCs, infrastructure, software and services advancements to accelerate enterprise AI innovation at any scale.

Why it matters

Successful AI deployments are vital for enterprises to remain competitive, but challenges like system integration and skill gaps can delay the value enterprises realise from AI.[2] More than 75% of organisations want their infrastructure providers to deliver capabilities across all aspects of the AI adoption journey,[3] driving customer demand for simplified AI deployments that can scale.

As the top provider of AI centric infrastructure,[4] Dell Technologies – in collaboration with NVIDIA – provides a consistent experience across AI infrastructure, software and services, offering customers a one-stop shop to scale AI initiatives from desk-side to large-scale data centre deployments.

Expanded Dell AI infrastructure portfolio is engineered for right-sizing high-performance needs

At the centre of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is industry-leading, end-to-end infrastructure that powers AI innovation across industries from start-ups to governments to the world’s largest enterprises and cloud service providers:

New Dell Pro Max portfolio sets the standard as the AI developer PC

As the global leader in workstations that feature NVIDIA’s most powerful professional graphics,[5] Dell expands and innovates the Dell Pro Max high-performance AI PC portfolio to meet the needs of today’s AI developers, power users and specialty users. The portfolio offers a versatile range of powerful AI PCs designed for demanding tasks – from light AI development, data analysis and design simulation to training, inferencing and fine-tuning the most complex LLMs, before deploying at scale.

The new Dell Pro Max with GB10 packs exceptional performance in a compact and power-efficient form factor. This AI developer workstation features the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, a system-on-a-chip based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Delivering up to one petaflop (1000 TFLOPs) of AI computing performance and 128GB of unified memory, AI developers can develop, train and test models before deploying on other Dell infrastructure offerings.

The new Dell Pro Max with GB300 , at the top end of the high-performance PC range, gives AI developers and data scientists a computing class of its own – bringing server-level compute to a desktop. With the new NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, the system delivers up to 20 petaflops of AI computing performance, 784GB unified system memory (up to 288GB HBME3e GPU memory and 496GB of LPDDR5X CPU memory) and the fastest networking solution with NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC to power the most intensive and largest AI workloads, training up to 460 billion parameter models.

, at the top end of the high-performance PC range, gives AI developers and data scientists a computing class of its own – bringing server-level compute to a desktop. With the new NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, the system delivers up to 20 petaflops of AI computing performance, 784GB unified system memory (up to 288GB HBME3e GPU memory and 496GB of LPDDR5X CPU memory) and the fastest networking solution with NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC to power the most intensive and largest AI workloads, training up to 460 billion parameter models. New Dell Pro Max notebooks and desktops offer outstanding power, reliability and scalability. Equipped with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Generation GPUs and Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), AMD Rysen-powered Copilot+ PCs with AI experiences and AMD Threadripper processor options, along with a new bold and elevated design, users can drive productivity across every intensive workload. Learn more about all the Dell Pro Max announcements here.

New Dell PowerEdge servers and networking drive AI acceleration for enterprises

Dell PowerEdge will support the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform, including the upcoming NVIDIA HGX B300 NVL16, NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, delivering systems with up to 288GB of HBM3e memory to handle complex AI models with speed and scalability.[6] These forthcoming servers will offer peak AI cluster performance with 800 Gb/s throughput with NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs.[7]

Dell PowerEdge XE7740 and XE7745 servers will be available with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. These servers are currently available with up to eight NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs, which includes a five-year subscription to NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM and the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models for reasoning, making them a powerful platform for Gen AI fine-tuning, inference, and agentic reasoning applications, as well as high performance computing (HPC) workloads. They will also support up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition PCIe GPUs, which can more than double the AI performance and greater flexibility when integrating AI workloads into business processes.[8]

The new Dell PowerEdge XE8712 server featuring the GB200 NVL4 platform powers the next generation of accelerated AI compute, supporting up to 144 NVIDIA B200 GPUs per Dell IR7000 rack. These liquid-cooled systems are tailored for AI model training and complex HPC simulations, offering a scalable solution that optimises performance and enhanced computational efficiency, while helping reduce operational costs and saving data centre space.

Learn more about the additions across Dell servers here.

Dell data management innovations help customers take control of their data to fuel AI innovation

The Dell AI Data Platform with NVIDIA is an integrated solution that empowers enterprises to deploy agentic AI and other AI applications securely, through always-on, direct access to high quality structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. This platform combines Dell enterprise storage with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and AI software, allowing for continuous data processing and robust data management services for AI deployment. It integrates seamlessly with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, providing enterprises with optimal infrastructure to unlock the full potential of their business data through AI-driven insights and problem-solving. Dell Data Management Services provide a systematic approach to ensuring data discovery, integration, automation and quality.

At the core of the Dell AI Data Platform with NVIDIA is Dell PowerScale storage, which is now validated for both the NVIDIA Cloud Partner Program as well as the new NVIDIA-Certified Storage designation for enterprise AI factory deployment with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures. Recent software and hardware innovations allow PowerScale to improve GPU utilisation by delivering 220% faster data ingestion and 99% quicker data retrieval than previous generation systems.[9] These advancements help PowerScale surpass NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD requirements to scale AI deployments efficiently and reduce training times. Dell PowerScale’s scale-out architecture can now serve every AI performance need.

Dell Technologies also announces support for NVIDIA Dynamo, which allows customers to free up GPU memory by offloading KV cache data from GPU-accelerated nodes to Dell storage like PowerScale. Learn more about additional Dell PowerScale and Dell Data Lakehouse advancements here.

New AI solutions and services deliver expanded AI capabilities

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA adds new solutions and services to power and simplify AI deployments, to highlight a few:

Dell simplifies agentic AI by integrating NVIDIA’s AI-Q Blueprint and AgentIQ Toolkit in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, featuring NIM, NeMo Retriever and AI Blueprints, and new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models for reasoning, empowering organisations to build robust AI agent platforms from enhanced capabilities. The new Dell Accelerator Services for RAG implement and optimise agentic-based solutions with integrated business data, maximising ROI.

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA validates the NVIDIA Run:ai AI orchestration platform, providing enterprises with tools to optimise GPU resource utilisation, manage complex workloads and accelerate AI workflows on-premises.

providing enterprises with tools to optimise GPU resource utilisation, manage complex workloads and accelerate AI workflows on-premises. Dell Services for GenAI Digital Assistants now aligns with NVIDIA’s scalable blueprint architecture, transforming enterprise self-service with a humanistic, multilingual solution.

The Dell AI Code Assistant offers a fully on-premises, enterprise-grade coding assistant that includes the highest standards of flexibility and data privacy. The solution offers accurate, and context aware code suggestions powered by agentic AI tools and advanced context engine. Dell Implementation Services for AI Code Generation then implement and fine tune code assistant models.

Perspectives:

Michael Dell, Chief Executive Officer, Dell Technologies, states: "We are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA by doubling down on our mission to simplify AI for the enterprise. With seamless NVIDIA hardware and software from desktop to data centre, only Dell delivers the consistency and reliability organisations need to support AI initiatives. We are breaking down barriers to AI adoption, speeding up deployments and helping enterprises integrate AI into their operations.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NVIDIA, states: “Every industry is racing to build AI factories to produce intelligence. NVIDIA and Dell are partnering to deliver the industry’s broadest, end-to-end AI infrastructure, giving enterprises everything they need to develop, deploy and scale AI. From desk-side workstations to data centre-scale AI factories, this platform will power the next wave of AI-driven breakthroughs.”

Availability

Dell Pro Max desktops and laptops will be available beginning March 2025, with more releasing in the coming months.

Dell Pro Max with GB300 and Dell Pro Max with GB10 will be available later this year.

Dell PowerEdge XE7740 and XE7745 servers supporting NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition PCIe GPUs will be globally available later this year.

The Dell PowerEdge XE8712 will be globally available later this year.

All components of the Dell AI Data Platform with NVIDIA are available globally now.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivering agentic AI is available globally now.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA validating NVIDIA Run: ai’s orchestration platform is available globally now.

The Dell AI Code Assistant is available globally now.

