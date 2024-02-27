Dell Technologies helps organisations create modern workplace with new AI experiences

Dell Technologies presents next-generation PCs.

Dell will have the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations.[1]

New Dell AI PCs and workstations elevate performance, productivity and collaboration for everyday workers and power users.

New services leverage AI, telemetry and automation to deliver self-healing capabilities for PCs.

Dell expands most intelligent headset portfolio with new AI-driven technology.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will introduce the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations designed to bring organisations and employee productivity into the AI era.

“The next generation of PCs is emerging at a pivotal time – with upcoming refresh cycles and new capabilities on the PC creating the perfect storm,” said Patrick Moorhead, founder and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy. “Dell’s commercial AI PCs and workstations, coupled with its ecosystem of peripherals, software and services, offer an AI continuum designed to enhance the user experience today and set organisations up for success in the future.”

“Every company that wants to remain competitive will have to implement AI in some way, and AI PCs will be central to that,” said Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “From running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI PC will be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future. Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, giving customers the ability to start future proofing for AI today.”

AI PCs for hybrid work

The neural processing unit (NPU) – equipped AI PC will grow from nearly 50 million units in 2024 to more than 167 million in 2027, representing nearly 60% of all PC shipments worldwide.[2] The NPU adds an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, freeing up the CPU and GPU to do other things. This creates a more responsive experience and enhances performance, security, battery life and productivity.

Dell provides the world’s most intelligent, manageable and secure commercial PCs.[3] With a new line-up of Latitude laptops and Precision mobile workstations, Dell will offer customers the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations, from entry-level to ultra-premium laptops and workstation options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro, Dell commercial PCs drive AI workloads and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiencies. For example, employees can now:

Collaborate more effectively . Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors, gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with Zoom calls.[4]

. Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors, gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with Zoom calls.[4] Create content faster. By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion,[5] a text-to-image model.

By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion,[5] a text-to-image model. Work more securely in a hybrid work environment. More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions. Stay in the flow of work. The portfolio features Windows 11 and a Copilot key to make it even easier to get things done and stay in the flow of work. With the press of a key, you can have faster access to your everyday AI companion.

AI-powered, automated services

Building on years of industry leadership in proactive, predictive automation as well as expert advice and managed services, new Dell Services capabilities help customers:

Maximise PC uptime and improve productivity with new self-healing capabilities through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs.

through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs. Keep PC fleet refreshes on track and on budget with Dell’s managed services. When customers need new AI devices, Dell provides detailed planning, forecasting and supply chain management to enable timely, targeted multi-vendor device roll-outs.

with Dell’s managed services. When customers need new AI devices, Dell provides detailed planning, forecasting and supply chain management to enable timely, targeted multi-vendor device roll-outs. Adopt and maximise GenAI investments with Digital Employee Experience Services for GenAI. These services equip employees with the tools and technology tailored for their diverse roles.

Product spotlights

Dell’s new Latitude portfolio includes the Latitude 7350 Detachable , the world’s most collaborative commercial detachable,[6] giving professionals the freedom to work fully docked at the desk or on-the-go as a tablet or laptop. It features the best user-facing 8MP HDR camera among other detachables[7] for high-quality picture in challenging lighting conditions. The fully refreshed portfolio features updates across 5000, 7000 and 9000 series, including the Latitude 7350/7450 Ultralights , the world’s lightest 13.3-inch and 14-inch premium commercial laptops.[8]

, the world’s most collaborative commercial detachable,[6] giving professionals the freedom to work fully docked at the desk or on-the-go as a tablet or laptop. It features the best user-facing 8MP HDR camera among other detachables[7] for high-quality picture in challenging lighting conditions. The fully refreshed portfolio features updates across 5000, 7000 and 9000 series, including the , the world’s lightest 13.3-inch and 14-inch premium commercial laptops.[8] Dell’s new mobile and fixed Precision workstations meet the performance needs of power users, developers and beyond. As the global leader in workstations,[9] Precision provides the power to run complex AI workloads securely and cost-effectively on the PC. Integrated into new Precision mobile workstations are NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, helping deliver the AI capabilities and enterprise reliability to work from anywhere, while the Precision 3280 Compact Form Factor (CFF) is a new space-saving form factor built for light AI development and creative applications.

are NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, helping deliver the AI capabilities and enterprise reliability to work from anywhere, while the is a new space-saving form factor built for light AI development and creative applications. Dell’s most intelligent headset portfolio in its class[10] includes five new headsets. The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) features AI-based noise cancelling microphones that distinguish human speech signals from background noises from both the user and their audience, and adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the user’s environment. The advanced smart sensor intelligently performs tasks like mute/unmute, pause/play as long as either earcup is lifted, while intuitive touch controls tailor the audio experience.

Accelerating the circular economy

As a leader in circular design, Dell addresses the full life cycle – from increasing the use of recycled materials and minerals in products to making devices easier to repair and responsibly recycle.

The new Latitude devices are the world’s first commercial PCs to use recycled cobalt in their batteries.[11]

Inspired by Concept Luna, the Latitude 7350 Detachable is the world’s most serviceable commercial detachable[12] featuring a serviceable display panel and making it easier to repair and prolonging its use.

As organisations refresh their devices to optimise AI capabilities, Dell recovery and recycling services help customers properly retire their IT equipment to divert e-waste from landfills, keeping products and materials in circulation for longer.

