Dell Technologies: Innovating at every level of AI

Join us at the Dell Technologies Forum on 7 November 2024 at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.

Dell Technologies is at the epicentre of data-intensive technology such as AI, helping customers accelerate the adoption of AI by providing market-leading AI solutions and expertise. We offer the world's broadest AI solutions portfolio, from desktop to data centre to cloud, enabling our customers to run workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production.

By innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate, we provide customers with a modern data centre of the future – re-plumbed and redefined at every level from the node to the rack to the full data centre, and optimised to support a new class of AI workloads.

Much like the introduction of PCs and server virtualisation, Dell has been innovating and navigating macro-trends as well as technological shifts for the past 40 years. Our legacy has been built on democratising technology and making innovation at scale accessible.

As market demand for AI-enabled solutions continues to climb, we will continue to capitalise on opportunities in four areas:

AI-In: Ensuring AI is built into our solutions and services, driving speed, intelligence and automation.

AI-On: Offering solutions and services that customers can run their AI workloads on end-to-end, across clouds and at the edge.

AI-For: How we use AI to modernise our business.

AI-With: How we work across an open AI ecosystem to simplify the AI experience today and well into the future.

Dell is in the perfect position to help customers navigate AI workloads. We've always believed in providing choice and have been doing so through the various evolutions of emerging technology, including AI, understanding the challenges that come with them. We will fully leverage our unique operating model to serve customers from the early phases of AI to a future of AI at scale.

In South Africa, the first priority is to accelerate our customers’ journeys to AI. We offer free half-day AI Acceleration Workshops, where we work with you to build a proof of concept around your specific AI requirements. Our local services teams help test your use case and run a model, ingesting data and testing it to ensure it makes sense. This presents an opportunity to create an AI capability that works for your organisation while staying ahead of the competition.

Plus, you can discover all things AI at the 2024 Dell Technologies Forum. This year's theme is accelerating AI-powered innovation, and we will provide an in-depth look at the role AI plays in driving technological advancements. Our keynote speakers will share how Dell and its partners are leading the way by delivering joint innovations for AI and high-performance computing, as well as the latest thinking on ways for today's tech trendsetters to create and operate GenAI models. By working with Dell, you can nurture your ideas and transform them into reality with AI.

To find out more about Dell's AI Acceleration Workshops, contact Linda Matshiqi at l.matshiqi@dellteam.com.

Be inspired to imagine new ways of doing business! Join us at the Dell Technologies Forum on 7 November 2024 at the Kyalami International Convention Centre. Click here to register.