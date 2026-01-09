Dell unveils new UltraSharp monitors with world-first innovations

Dell is launching two world-first UltraSharp monitors: an ultra-wide curved 132cm 6K productivity powerhouse for financial traders, executives, engineers and data professionals; and an 81cm 4K QD-OLED display for creative professionals who demand perfect colour accuracy. Both feature cutting-edge innovations, best eye comfort technology and industry-leading sustainable designs.

For more than a decade, Dell Technologies has led the way in display innovation. The UltraSharp line-up has become the standard for professionals who demand the best.

Dell is expanding this legacy and introducing two new trailblazing monitors – the new Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor and the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor. Both are packed with world-first innovations.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the world's first 132cm ultra-wide curved 6K monitor(1) with IPS Black panel technology. Designed for financial traders, data scientists, engineers and executives who manage multiple applications simultaneously, it replaces multi-monitor set-ups with one seamless display. It’s also the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification,(2) emitting up to 60% less blue light(3) when compared to competition, helping to reduce eye fatigue during extended work sessions.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U5226KW)

For professionals who manage vast amounts of information, the Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is a game-changer. This monitor replaces multi-display set-ups with a single, seamless 132cm 6K curved IPS Black panel, maximising productivity and reducing clutter.

Compared to a set-up with two 68.5cm QHD monitors and one 109cm 4K monitor, it offers 61 000 more pixels and 25% higher pixel density for sharper, more detailed content – all while using less physical space.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor.

Key features and benefits

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor delivers superior visual clarity with its 6K resolution at 129 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and IPS Black technology for richer blacks and sharper visuals. It's also designed for eye comfort, emitting up to 60% less blue light compared to competitors(3) while maintaining professional grade colour accuracy. In addition, the ambient light sensor helps ensure your eyes stay comfortable during long work sessions.

Users can connect up to four PCs simultaneously. A new internal multi-stream transport feature that functions in conjunction with picture-by-picture treats each partitioned screen as an individual monitor. Built in KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) features let you control all connected PCs with a single keyboard and mouse.

A single-cable Thunderbolt 4 connection, compatible with both Windows and macOS, delivers up to 140W of power to charge your laptop. The monitor also features pop-out quick access ports, including two 27W USB-C and one 10W USB-A, for easy connection to various peripherals. [More technical specifications further below]

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor (U3226Q)

Creative professionals require absolute colour precision, visual brilliance and uncompromised control to ensure their work appears consistent across all monitors. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor delivers on all fronts with its advanced QD-OLED technology and features designed specifically for colour-critical tasks.

Key features and benefits

The monitor boasts a 4K QD-OLED panel with an infinite contrast ratio of 1.5M:1, DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision HDR for deeper blacks, brighter highlights and stunning colour depth. It comes with true-to-life colour accuracy (Delta E <1) right out of the box and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 colour gamut, making it ideal for film editing, colour grading and broadcast work.

The integrated colourimeter stores calibration results directly on the monitor, ensuring consistent professional colour accuracy. IT teams can calibrate remotely without physical presence.

Programmable direct keys provide quick access to preferred colour settings, while Dell Colour Management and Dell Colour Management Console software gives colour professionals and IT managers complete control over monitor settings and fleet management.

These features wouldn’t matter if your screen had a glossy finish in bright work environments. The first-ever Anti-Glare Low Reflectance coating on a QD-OLED panel, combined with Display HDR True Black 500 standard, makes this the monitor for creative professionals.

Designed with sustainability in mind

Dell's commitment to the environment is reflected in the design of these new monitors. Both monitors are crafted using sustainable materials including up to 90% post-consumer recycled plastics, 100% recycled aluminium, up to 50% recycled steel and at least 20% recycled glass.(5) They ship in a box made from 100% renewable and recyclable materials.(6)

Additional technical specifications

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U5226KW)

Display: 132cm 6K curved screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, 129 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Technology: IPS Black for richer blacks and better colour coverage

Eye comfort: TÜV Rheinland 5-star eye comfort certified, 20% blue light emission, ambient light sensor, Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR)

Multitasking: Picture-by-Picture (PBP) with screen partition mode, built-in KVM for up to four PCs

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 with up to 140W EPR power delivery, pop-out 27W USB-C and 10W USB-A ports, RJ45 port for 2.5Gbps Ethernet

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux Ubuntu, and ThinOS

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor (U3226Q)

Display: 81cm 4K UHD QD-OLED panel, infinite contrast ratio of 1.5M:1, 120Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision HDR

Colour accuracy: Delta E <1 out of the box, 99% DCI-P3 and Display P3, 80% BT2020, 94% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB and BT709

Calibration and colour control: Integrated colourimeter, on-device customisation, customisable Direct Keys, 3D Look-Up Tables (LUTs)

Software: Dell Colour Management software, Dell Colour Management Console software for remote fleet management

Eye comfort: TÜV Rheinland 4-star eye comfort certified, ?35% blue light emission, Anti-Glare Low-Reflectance (AGLR)

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 with up to 140W EPR power delivery, pop-out 27W USB-C and 10W USB-A ports, RJ45 port for 2.5Gbps Ethernet

Compatibility: Windows and macOS

