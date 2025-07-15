Deltatre Announces Acquisition of Endeavor Streaming to Create Digital and Streaming Platform Leader

Deltatre announces acquisition of Endeavor Streaming.

Deltatre, a leading international provider of streaming, digital, data, and graphics solutions for the sports, media, and entertainment industries, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Endeavor Streaming from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

In bringing together these complementary and proven digital and OTT providers, Deltatre is joining its advanced product suite – D3 VOLT, FORGE, AXIS, and DIVA, which delivers multi-functional digital experiences with integrated video – with Endeavor Streaming’s pure-play OTT product, VESPER. They will also unite their digital strategy, consulting, and direct-to-consumer growth marketing services.

The combined business will be best equipped to deliver for sports, media, and entertainment clients through a compelling and comprehensive range of digital experiences – all within a centralized partnership with Deltatre – moving away from the complexity of tactical, multi-vendor service provider deployments.

The joint portfolio of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent sports and media properties – including the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, NBA, WWE, MLB, BritBox, Bell Media, LIV Golf, ICC, World Rugby, and UEFA – reflecting decades of experience delivering digital and OTT services with proven quality, reliability, and performance at scale.

“Together, we are extremely well-positioned to lead at every level of the industry – and this investment underscores our commitment to broadening the value we bring to existing and future clients. Endeavor Streaming is a highly respected player in our industry and its offerings are a natural complement to our existing products and services,” said Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre. “I strongly believe this move positions Deltatre as a leader in delivering high-quality, fully integrated digital and OTT deployments.”

“Endeavor Streaming has established itself as a trusted partner to the world’s largest sports and media companies, as they transition their businesses from linear-driven experiences into a direct-to-consumer driven future,” said Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. “With Deltatre, we look forward to delivering even greater opportunities to create value for our partners in growing audiences and revenue.”

Deltatre and Endeavor Streaming have also focused heavily on the productization of their platforms and services – enabling repeatable, cost-effective, and rapid deployment – coupled with a large engineering function for customized launches. Together, the companies will be positioned to continue serving the largest global platforms as well as smaller properties and regional players.

The acquisition further strengthens Deltatre’s global footprint with extended operational support across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor to Deltatre, and New Deal Advisors SpA is acting as its financial advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., and The Raine Group is acting as its financial advisor.