DigiLens Expands Technology Ecosystem with Leading Electronics System and Design (ESDM) Manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Limited as it Prepares for Global Scale

DigiLens Inc., a leading nanotechnology innovator in waveguide display technologies and headworn smartglasses, announces a collaborative partnership with India-based Kaynes Technology India Limited to scale waveguide manufacturing. Kaynes Technology, a leader in electronic component manufacturing for the space research, defense, aerospace, railway, healthcare, automotive, and other commercial sectors, is strategically positioned as a DigiLens licensee to scale waveguide manufacturing to aid in the delivery of DigiLens’ flagship Augmented Reality (AR) device, the DigiLens ARGO™, in the Indian market. Kaynes Technology and DigiLens will collaborate through Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Kaynes Technology, at their Green Field facility in Hyderabad.

DigiLens’ optical platform allows OEMs to create customizable, cost-effective waveguide-based AR experiences for both enterprise and consumer applications. DigiLens’ optics are unique — they are manufactured from a proprietary photopolymer and low-cost holographic manufacturing process, which is more cost-effective than any other waveguide displays on the market.

“We are excited to be working with Kaynes Technology because of their advanced manufacturing and design presence in India. Augmented Reality glasses have started to scale in the market and DigiLens along with its licensed waveguide partners will be ready to deliver the highest-performing waveguides in the world,” says DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett. “Commercial delivery of AR smartglasses need these critical components from a global ecosystem of partners at a low cost and a high manufacturing yield to ensure success. Kaynes Technology’s existing footprint and market presence will help accelerate this adoption and enable new markets for both our companies.”

With a nearly $60 billion total addressable market growing to $280 billion by the end of 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 34%, and some of the biggest technology companies like Meta, Google, and Apple committing an estimated $75 billion combined market investment, the DigiLens and Kaynes partnership represents a massive opportunity in the industry’s fastest-growing market, Asia.

“We are very excited about joining the Augmented Reality revolution and to supporting scaled manufacturing of the next generation of optical waveguides with DigiLens’ nanotechnology,” states Founder & Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, Mr. Ramesh Kannan. “This partnership greatly advances our initiatives towards advanced manufacturing in India and opens a new part of the world to deliver on the future of mobile compute. We are investing in building a world-class OSAT facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, where we will be manufacturing ‘Made in India’ waveguides and light engines for ARGO devices, as well as supplying high-yield waveguide manufacturing to satisfy the demand in global markets. We welcome DigiLens to the Kaynes family of companies, and we are looking forward to exceptional growth in this category.”

Through this partnership, DigiLens will significantly expand their footprint in APAC by bringing marquee products to the commercial, industrial, and defense markets in India. Together with Kaynes Technology, they will develop joint initiatives to deliver ARGO and other DigiLens products for AR, providing cutting-edge solutions to industry workforce challenges and driving innovation in manufacturing in India and the broader global market.