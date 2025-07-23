Digital divide is no longer about access – it’s about opportunity

Tunde Abagun, Sales Lead, West, East, Central Africa, Nutanix.

For years, conversations about the digital divide have centred on access, namely whether communities had internet connectivity, affordable devices or physical infrastructure. But as connectivity rates in Africa rise and smartphones become more ubiquitous, a new reality is emerging. The real divide is no longer about being online. It’s about what being online enables. Or fails to enable.

The modern digital divide is one of opportunity. It separates those who can leverage technology to advance socially and economically from those who remain stuck, not because they lack a connection, but because they lack the platform, skills and support systems to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

This shift is subtle but profound, and unless we address it, the promises of digital transformation will only reach a privileged few.

Living in the digital age

Consider two young people in different parts of the world, both with smartphones and access to the internet. One uses that access to complete a cloud-based certification programme, apply for remote internships and build a portfolio on a digital freelancing platform. The other, while technically connected, is constrained by limited digital literacy, unreliable systems and applications that are ill-suited for their environment. They live in the same digital age but only one is empowered by it.

This disconnect is a call to action. It challenges leaders across sectors to rethink what digital inclusion really means. Connectivity may open the door, but opportunity is what gets people through it.

For organisations that build the backbone of digital services, whether in government, education, healthcare or finance, this calls for a fresh approach. It’s no longer enough to roll out services and expect adoption. We need infrastructure and applications that meet people where they are. That means simplifying platforms, ensuring reliability and making services more resilient and adaptive to low-resource environments. It also means rethinking how we develop and deliver tools, with flexibility and sustainability built in from the start.

The infrastructure backbone

Equally important is the ability to scale. If we want digital services to reach marginalised communities, they must be deployed rapidly and cost-effectively without compromising security or performance. This is where digital infrastructure must evolve away from sprawling, expensive environments and into agile, modular systems that can serve a local clinic today and a provincial health system tomorrow. This isn’t just a technology challenge, it’s a leadership challenge, one that requires a mindset shift from control to enablement.

We’ve seen how flexible digital infrastructure can transform education systems, enable mobile financial services and decentralise access to critical healthcare. But the real measure of success lies in whether it shifts the trajectory of individuals – whether it creates jobs, unlocks innovation and gives rise to new models of economic participation.

This is where public-private partnerships have an essential role to play. Governments must continue to lead on access and regulation, but they can’t build inclusive digital economies alone. They need partners who understand not just the technology but the context in which it’s used. They need platforms that are secure, interoperable and manageable across diverse environments. And they need insight into how best to architect systems that can grow alongside their ambitions.

Ensuring digital inclusion

Too often, digital inclusion efforts stall because the underlying systems are too complex, too rigid or too centralised. What’s needed instead is an operating model that is dynamic by design and can support a hybrid of traditional and cloud-native systems and empower local teams to innovate without reinventing the wheel each time.

Because when local developers, administrators and entrepreneurs are equipped with stable, scalable platforms, they build the tools their communities actually need – tools that reflect local languages, customs and economic realities. This is where real inclusion begins.

The digital divide was once a matter of cables and towers. Now it’s about whether systems can accommodate diversity. Not just in use cases, but in vision. And whether the infrastructure that powers our digital world is designed with the next billion users in mind.

The goal must be to turn digital access into digital advantage. Not just for corporations or major urban centres, but for rural students, community health workers, township entrepreneurs and public servants in underserved areas. Because in an interconnected world, inequality anywhere becomes a limitation everywhere.