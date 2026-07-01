Digital ID, facial recognition: Liveness tech explained

Robert Falkner, national sales manager at iOCO SBT.

Let’s get straight to the point and kick off by defining ‘liveness technologies’. Gartner defines liveness recognition technologies as sets of tools and techniques integrated into identity verification and biometric authentication processes to confirm that a biometric sample (such as a selfie or voice) belongs to a real, physically present individual, rather than a spoof or synthetic image – also called deep fakes.

The global research corporation views liveness detection as a foundational, non-negotiable security measure against the rapidly escalating threat of AI -generated deepfakes and synthetic identity fraud . As generative AI improves, traditional facial recognition alone is no longer sufficient to verify genuine human presence.

While relatively new to South Africa, as far back as February 2024, Gartner reported that liveness detection technologies are becoming critical for defending against deepfakes and verifying the genuine presence of an individual user during the “selfie capture step” of the identity verification process.

The application possibilities for liveness technologies are immense. The following set out just some examples of where this globally innovative tech has a role to play in business, public sector, education and more.

Use case examples

According to the South African Government News Agency, digital identity and advanced facial recognition could eliminate widespread document fraud, dramatically speed up access to social grants and healthcare, and modernise law enforcement.

The report notes that by transitioning from vulnerable physical documents to secure digital credentials, the country can streamline essential government and private sector services. These are just some of the potential applications.

Another public sector application example, as reported by ITWeb recently, reveals that ghost employees in the civil service are estimated to have cost the state around R3.9 billion in 2025 alone. This is where advanced liveness detection technology comes into its own.

As generative AI improves, traditional facial recognition alone is no longer sufficient to verify genuine human presence.

It uses multilayered technologies such 3D or 4D scanning to assess factors like micro-movements, skin texture and lighting consistency. It also confirms whether a biometric input is from a live person − not a photo, video, deepfake, or mask − and instantly matches live selfies against captured credential images.

Ghost South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant recipients are yet another issue in SA, referring to deceased, duplicate, or fraudulent identities siphoning funds from SASSA. The Institute for Economic Justice produced a fact sheet entitled: “Going after the Gogos, South Africa’s ‘welfare fraud’ crackdown”. It reveals the overall scale of fraud in social grants, as well as where, how and by whom, fraud is being perpetrated.

Liveness technologies are a globally proven solution to this type and level of document fraud.

The education sector is yet another area with much to benefit from the deployment of these technologies. South African schools and tertiary education institutions find themselves in an ongoing battle to better secure their premises and keep pupils and students safe. Digital identity systems with advanced facial recognition can help distinguish students from outsiders during registration surges and protests.

Weapon detection and other analytics can be used to flag armed individuals in real-time, and combining face, licence-plate and entry point data can help security to reconstruct incidents and build watchlists for repeat offenders. Schools and campuses should be focusing on advanced digital safeguards that offer such enhanced situational awareness and more effective protection.

The solution

The capabilities of these breakthrough technologies are breathtaking. They include:

Facial recognition.

Age estimation.

Deep fake and liveness detection.

Fingerprint recognition.

Tattoo matching.

Iris recognition.

Firearm detection.

Vehicle and licence plate recognition.

On the compliance side, advanced facial recognition with liveness detection helps businesses to adhere to data privacy laws such as POPIA by providing verifiable biometric audit trails.

In a nutshell, there are myriad of potential use cases for the application of these technologies in business, healthcare, social services, border control, education and more.

As crime increases, advanced digital technologies offer enhanced situational awareness and more effective protection. This is the only way to detect and stop criminal activities that place a further drain on an already overburdened economy.

The deployment of AI-enabled digital identity platforms, advanced facial recognition with liveness detection and multi-faceted environmental plus audio sensors, can be described as force multipliers that enhance the impact of existing security systems.