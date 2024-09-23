‘Digital vault’ showcases Cape Town’s art, heritage assets

One of the pieces showcased in Cape Town's digital vault.

Ahead of this year’s Heritage Day, the City of Cape Town has unveiled an online showcase of the artworks and heritage items that make up the city’s collection.

Dubbed the “digital vault”, the online tool manages art and heritage objects owned by the city, and make these accessible to the public.

The tool was developed by the city’s Department of Community, Arts and Culture Development, in partnership with the Department of Information Systems and Technology.

A statement says the digital vault is a platform on which city artworks and heritage items can be recorded by officials and viewed by the public.

Each item in the vault is listed with images, descriptive information and stories explaining what makes the item valuable and important. Artists and the public can also apply for a public art permit via the online tool, it states.

“The digital vault is an incredible resource, whether you are a student, a school learner, an academic researcher, an art lover or just a regular Capetonian curious about the rich history and stories of our city as expressed through art and collected items,” says mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“As far as we know, this is the first such public-facing digital catalogue of art and heritage assets in South Africa, and we are very excited for people to start using it.”

September marks heritage month in SA, when citizens celebrate the nation's diverse languages, cultural traditions and customs, and rich heritage. The country marks this with a public holiday celebrated on 24 September.

According to the city, launching the digital vault during heritage month strengthens its commitment to preserving the history, diverse cultures and heritage of the city.

The digital vault features an internal database that will be used by city officials to catalogue art and heritage items, and record information that is essential for the management and care of each item, such as the location, condition and value.

In addition, the vault’s collection reflects the city’s rich and varied history, and includes paintings, sculptures, memorials, murals, antique furniture, medals and mayoral regalia. Some of the items in the vault are in public spaces and on exhibition.

Other items are not generally accessible to the public, as they are located in city offices or kept in storage; for example, an Irma Stern painting from her Zanzibar period.

“The digital vault allows everyone to have access to the art and historical artefacts in our city. It is very important to us that the collections which the city manages and cares for are accessible, so people can learn, appreciate and be inspired by them,” says Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health.

“We believe in the importance of preserving, investigating and sharing our heritage, because it is essential for people’s identity-building and creating a sense of belonging.”

The city’s Arts and Culture Development Branch invites the public to make contact with it via civic.collection@capetown.gov.za, should they have additional information or interesting stories about any of the items on the digital vault.