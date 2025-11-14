Diopoint: Empowering business transformation through customer-centric IT solutions

Diopoint delivers integrated ICT solutions that simplify complexity.

In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, businesses need more than just technology – they need a trusted partner who understands their goals. Diopoint, a 100% Black women-owned ICT service provider with a 14-year track record, continues to help organisations across South Africa modernise, secure and scale their IT environments with confidence.

Built on the values of innovation, integrity and customer centricity, Diopoint delivers integrated ICT solutions that simplify complexity, enhance performance and support long-term business growth. With a strong national footprint and partnerships with the world’s leading OEMs, the company has become a trusted technology ally for both the public and private sectors.

Customer-centric by design

At the heart of Diopoint’s philosophy is a deep commitment to customer success. Every engagement begins with understanding – aligning technology investments to business outcomes. Whether it’s optimising infrastructure, improving uptime or safeguarding critical data, Diopoint’s approach is rooted in measurable value and continuous improvement.

“Our clients rely on us not only for technology, but for strategic guidance,” says Reshma Fynn, CEO of Diopoint. “We design solutions that are agile, scalable and built for where their businesses are going – not just where they are today.”

Core ICT services

Hyper-converged or disaggregated infrastructure

Diopoint helps organisations simplify IT operations through next-generation hyper-converged infrastructure solutions from Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Nutanix. These solutions modernise data centres, reduce complexity and enable seamless scalability across hybrid environments.

Enterprise data protection

With data at the core of every business, Diopoint delivers robust backup, recovery and disaster recovery solutions powered by Veeam, Dell Technologies and Druva. These ensure uninterrupted business continuity, compliance and peace of mind.

Always-on servers

Mission-critical workloads demand consistent performance and uptime. Diopoint deploys server technologies from Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei and IBM – delivering the reliability and speed modern enterprises depend on.

Scalable storage

As data volumes grow, storage needs evolve. Diopoint designs and integrates high-performance storage solutions using Dell Technologies, HPE, Huawei and IBM – ensuring security, scalability and operational efficiency.

Seamless virtualisation

Built on VMware, Microsoft Azure and Nutanix, Diopoint’s virtualisation solutions maximise infrastructure agility and resource utilisation, helping organisations build resilient, future-ready IT ecosystems.

End-user computing

Empowering people is at the centre of digital transformation. Diopoint equips teams with enterprise-grade devices from HP, Dell Technologies and Lenovo – ensuring productivity and reliability wherever work happens.

Managed services and support

Diopoint’s fully managed 24/7/365 service desk offers proactive monitoring, incident management and SLA-driven support. Governed by ITIL-aligned processes and backed by ISO 9001 certification, the company guarantees consistent service delivery and accountability across all client environments.

Strategic partnerships with global technology leaders

Through partnerships with global OEMs – including Dell Technologies, HP, HPE, Microsoft, Veeam, VMware, Huawei and IBM – Diopoint delivers end-to-end ICT solutions that integrate the latest innovations with local market insight. These alliances allow Diopoint to combine best-in-class hardware and software with its own technical expertise, ensuring clients benefit from reliable, secure and future-ready systems.

Driving transformation with purpose

Diopoint’s level one B-BBEE status and commitment to inclusive growth reflect its role not only as a technology partner but as an enabler of transformation in South Africa’s ICT sector. The company continues to invest in skills development, empowerment and operational excellence – ensuring every project contributes to sustainable progress.

“Technology is only as powerful as the people behind it,” says Fynn. “Our goal is to empower both our clients and our teams to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”