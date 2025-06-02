Diopoint expands national footprint with new Western Cape office

Photo by Tobias Reich.

Diopoint (Pty) Ltd, a trusted name in South Africa’s ICT industry, is proud to announce the opening of its new regional office in the Western Cape, marking a strategic milestone in the company’s national growth plan.

Strategically located in Century City, one of Cape Town’s leading tech corridors, the office will serve as a dedicated hub to support clients across the province and accelerate regional digital transformation initiatives.

“Expanding into the Western Cape is a significant milestone for Diopoint,” said Reshma Fynn, CEO of Diopoint. “This move strengthens our national footprint and allows us to get even closer to our clients — supporting them with high-performance ICT infrastructure and tailored technology strategies that address real business needs.”

As a provider of comprehensive ICT services, Diopoint specialises in enterprise storage, backup and disaster recovery, servers, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), virtualisation solutions, and modern client devices for end-users. With a local presence in Cape Town, the company is well-positioned to bring these services directly to regional enterprises and institutions.

The Western Cape office will be led by Louis Steyn, General Manager for the region, who brings a proven track record of leadership and delivery in the ICT space.

“Our presence in Cape Town is more than just geographic — it’s about understanding local dynamics and delivering solutions that empower organisations to scale efficiently,” said Steyn. “We’re building a strong regional team dedicated to providing technical excellence and personalised service.”

This move positions Diopoint as a key enabler in one of South Africa’s most digitally progressive provinces. With the Western Cape’s growing need for robust ICT infrastructure and agile service partners, Diopoint is ready to meet the challenge.

The new offices are ready to serve our Cape Town clients.

For more information, visit www.diopoint.co.za.