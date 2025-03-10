Disaster recovery as a service – new resilience for SMEs in SA

Steve Porter, managing director of Metrofile Cloud.

Cloud-based storage and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offer South African small and mid-sized businesses a robust, cost-effective solution to backup and disaster recovery complexity.

So says Steve Porter, Managing Director at Metrofile Cloud, who was speaking ahead of a complimentary webinar to be hosted by Metrofile Cloud (previously IronTree) this month.

Describing cloud-based DRaaS as the future of DR and scalable storage solutions, Metrofile Cloud offers reliable and scalable data recovery for business continuity and peace of mind.

At this webinar, Metrofile Cloud experts will explain the core concepts of DR, business continuity, scalable storage solutions and specifically S3 (simple storage service), with a focus on the importance of data immutability and versioning in DR strategies, and the role of automation in streamlining disaster recovery processes.

They will also discuss recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) and how they relate to cloud-based DR, as well as the key features and benefits of scalable storage solutions.

Trent Lester, Head of Technology at Metrofile Cloud, will outline DR and continuity foundations, trends and risks, while Nicholas Keene, Solutions Architect at Metrofile Cloud, will offer practical insights on building robust, scalable and cost-effective DR.

To register for this event, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/webinar/metrofile-cloud-securing-your-business-2025/.