Disrupt first, ask questions later

Ryno Le Roux, Cyber Operations Manager at NEC XON. (Image: Supplied)

Attackers don’t wait for board approval. They slip through a misconfigured firewall at 2am on a Sunday or phish a distracted employee just before quarter-end. At that moment, every control you’ve bought is judged in milliseconds. That is why incident response (IR) isn’t a “nice-to-have” line item; it is the only thing standing between a bad day and a business-ending week.

Cyber attacks are no longer a question of if, but when. From ransomware and data breaches to social engineering and phishing campaigns, organisations face a relentless barrage of digital threats. The critical differentiator isn’t whether you’re attacked – it’s how quickly and effectively you respond. That’s why incident response (IR) is not just a cyber security function, but a strategic imperative. Our view? “Rather you disrupt your own operations and make certain than let a threat actor do it for you,” as the NEC XON Threat Unit often puts it. It’s a hard truth that many organisations realise only after the damage is done.

The vital role of incident response

Incident response is the structured process organisations follow when facing a cyber threat. Whether dealing with malware, unauthorised access or data exfiltration, the goal is simple: detect the incident, contain it, eradicate the threat and recover normal operations as swiftly as possible. Crucially, IR also ensures that every attack becomes a lesson – strengthening defences and refining preparedness for what comes next.

Why speed and strategy matter

A delayed or poorly executed response can be devastating. The longer an attack persists, the more damage is done – both technically and reputationally. An effective IR strategy is critical for four key reasons:

Limiting the damage: Fast containment prevents attackers from spreading laterally or exfiltrating valuable data.

Protecting core assets: Data is the lifeblood of modern organisations. A decisive response can stop attackers before they access sensitive information.

Regulatory compliance: From GDPR to POPIA, regulatory bodies demand demonstrable control over data protection. IR helps organisations respond swiftly and in line with these obligations.

Preserving trust: How a company responds in the wake of a breach often matters more than the breach itself. Customers respect transparency and speed; they don't forgive silence or confusion.

Beyond containment: Disrupt the threat actor

Incident response isn’t just about cleaning up after an attack – it’s about disrupting the attacker mid-action. I believe in a more aggressive approach when needed: taking decisive, sometimes disruptive, steps to ensure the attacker cannot re-establish control.

That might mean:

Disabling compromised identities to block further access.

Disconnecting infected systems to halt lateral movement.

Blocking malicious IPs to cut off communication channels.

Removing malware completely, not just isolating it.

Shutting down attacker command infrastructure, denying them the ability to co-ordinate the breach further.

In short, the aim is to neutralise the attacker completely. Hence, the “rather you disrupt your operations than the threat actor” dictum.

The power of technology

Technology plays a central role in enabling swift and accurate incident response. Automated detection, AI-driven risk modelling, and integrated IR platforms give defenders the speed and co-ordination they need when every second counts. These tools also streamline collaboration, documentation and post-incident analysis – ensuring that human error is minimised and compliance is maintained.

Preparedness is everything

You can't schedule a cyber attack, but you can prepare for it. Effective incident response is not just about damage control – it’s about being ready. A well-rehearsed IR plan empowers your team to act decisively, recover rapidly and emerge stronger. Those who plan ahead, survive. Those who don’t? They become someone else’s cautionary tale.