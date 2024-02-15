DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 359.8 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Fourth Quarter of 2023

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of critical internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Reportfrom DNIB.com, the fourth quarter of 2023 closed with 359.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 0.6 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Domain name registrations also increased by 8.9 million, or 2.5%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 172.7 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1.2 million domain name registrations, or 0.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined decrease of 1.0 million domain name registrations, or 0.6%, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the .com domain name base totaled 159.6 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 13.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 9.7 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 138.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.2 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. ccTLDs increased by 5.3 million domain name registrations, or 4.0%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of Dec. 31, 2023 were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .au, .fr, .eu and .it.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB.com’s dashboards is available here.